No Backbenchers: This Karnataka School Has U-Shaped Seating

Dakshina Kannada: Doing away with the traditional classroom setup and backbenchers concept, a government upper primary school in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada has taken inspiration from Kerala to introduce a U-shaped seating arrangement, where benches are set up in a semi-circular manner. In this setup, the classroom has neither first nor last bench.

In the traditional seating arrangement, students sitting at the back are considered weaker in studies and often feel left out as teachers normally focus on those sitting in the front benches. A disparity is created between the students sitting in the front and back, with the latter being termed as backbenchers.

PM Sri Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Hoohakuva Kallu of Ullal taluk has tried to abolish this backbencher concept by a simple change in furniture. Nine of its 18 classrooms do not have any first or last bench. The benches have been arranged in a U-shape, giving the impression that all the students are sitting in the first row facing the teacher.

No first or last bench in this classroom (ETV Bharat)

This school runs from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to class 8 in both Kannada and English-medium. Around 545 students are enrolled here.

School headmistress Vijayalakshmi said, "I had read that a school in Kerala abolished the traditional seating arrangement and thought we too should try the same here. On July 12, we introduced the concept in one class to see the response. Interestingly, students from other classes came to us requesting for a similar set up. The teachers too happily agreed and now we have introduced this seating arrangement in nine of the classrooms".

PM Sri Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School (ETV Bharat)

She said that imparting lessons in this setup is an all together new experience for the teachers as well. The teachers and students are always face to face in this seating arrangement, she added.

Shamika, a student of the school, said, "I am excited to attend class in a room where benches are arranged in a U-shape. We listen to the lessons and nobody is called a backbencher. The blackboard is also properly visible."

Another student, Khushi said, "Due to the new setup, there is a lot of space in the classroom. I am able to listen to the teacher and it's easier to participate in the discussions."

Seating arrangement focuses on participation from all students (ETV Bharat)

Inspired by a Malayala movie, 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttam' in 2024, some schools in Kerala's Kochi and Kollam areas came up with the concept of U-shaped classrooms. The schools had introduced this unique seating arrangement with an aim to promote equal participation of the students.

The concept gained popularity as a simple placing of the benches was thought to improve the teaching learning experience and enhance students participation in classroom discussions. Gradually, this concept was adopted by Bhabinipur Upper Primary School in Odisha and now it has reached a school in Karnataka.

Also, Hyderabad district collector Hari Chandana Dasari has asked schools to introduce U-shaped seating arrangements for making classrooms more interactive.