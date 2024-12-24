ETV Bharat / bharat

No Arbitrary Addition, Deletion In Voters List In Maharashtra: EC To Congress

The EC said there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters in Maharashtra where assembly polls were held recently.

New Delhi: Amid concerns flagged by the Congress, the Election Commission on Tuesday said there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters in Maharashtra where assembly polls were held recently. In its response to the Congress, the poll authority said it would not be correct to compare 5 PM voter turnout data with final polling data.

It also explained how increase in voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM was normal, being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout and how there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

The EC asserted that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself.

It said rule-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation and there were no irregular pattern in voter deletions in the state. It told the Congress that due process was followed, including participation of Congress representatives in preparation of electoral rolls.

