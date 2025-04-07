'No Religious Sentiments Hurt By Waqf Act': Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Silence In Parliament

Bikaner: Heaping praises on the Narendra Modi government, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal has affirmed that coming up a law on the Waqf (Amendment) is a historic step taken by the government.

Addressing public during his visit to Bikaner, the minister said, "The Opposition parties are accusing the NDA government of interfering with religious sentiments with this bill (now Waqf Act). However, in reality, this is not a matter of religious sentiments, rather a matter of administrative systems. A person worshipping at his/her religious place may be having religious sentiments, but linking the control and monitoring of such Waqf properties to religious sentiments is completely wrong."

He further said that many leaders had possession of Waqf properties. As per this law, the same will no longer be the case, he stated, adding that misinformation is being spread about it.

The Union Minister further highlighted that earlier there were many discrepancies in this law. "When this bill was introduced in the House, a section of the Muslim community in the country was jumping in joy. It is clear from this that a section of the Muslim community completely supports this change. People had occupied the Waqf properties, and backward and poor Muslims were not receiving any benefit from them. But now, they will start availing benefits from this."

On LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, the Law Minister clarified that he was present in the House when this bill was introduced and subsequently passed post discussion. "Tarun Gogoi and KC Venugopal spoke on this bill. Rahul Gandhi himself was also present in the House, but he did not utter a single word on the bill. He knew that this bill (now Act) hurts no religious sentiments. Gandhi is aware that amendments were made in the Parliament in 1995 and 2013 when Congress was in power," he said.

The Union Law Minister clarified that while Congress and the Opposition parties have alleged that the Parliament does not have the right to amend this law, but they should remember that amendments were made in Parliament in 1995 and 2013 as well, during the Congress government.