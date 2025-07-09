NMC Steps In To Address Ragging, Harassment Issues Faced By Medical Students

Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Shocked over the unabated incidents of ragging, harassment and delay in payment of stipend faced by medical students and other stakeholders, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has stepped in and asked the medical colleges, universities and directorate of medical education across the country to setup an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The commission has also activated its web portal - https://nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/initiateComplaint - for online registration of unresolved grievances by the medical students and their parents.

“On earlier occasions too, NMC gave directives for grievance redressal. But this is for the first time that a specific advisory was issued to medical colleges, universities and directorate of medical education of different states and UTs to set up an effective grievance redressal mechanism. The activation of the web portal for online registration of unresolved grievances is another step in this direction to address grievances on an urgent basis,” said a senior NMC official to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.

Previously, the NMC used to take cases of grievances on individual complaints, the official added.

The decision to setup grievance redressal mechanism and online registration of students' grievances come at a time when the gang-rape of a first-year student inside Kolkata’s South Calcutta Law College raised a nation-wide rage.

In August last year, a ghastly rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata also raised a nationwide debate over the safety and security of medical students.

The NMC in an advisory issued to the states said that there is a need for a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism at various levels so that the stakeholders have a platform for redressal of their grievances.

“The commission has been receiving grievances from medical students/ parents and other stakeholders relating to various challenges being faced by them during their academic and clinical training. This may relate to charging of excess fees, delay or non payment of stipend, ragging and harassment, internship related issues, faculty or college staff related issues, disciplinary matters, health and safety concerns, academic issues namely curriculum, attendance, teaching methods, examination and assessment,” the commission said in its advisory issued by secretary Dr Raghav Langer to the additional chief secretary, secretaries, principal secretary of the department of health and medical education in states and UTs. The same advisory was also issued to the principals, deans of all medical colleges and institutions under the purview of NMC.

The advisory said that most of the grievances can be resolved at the college or university level itself. “If still unresolved, the same can be redressed by appropriate intervention of DME/ Health and Medical Education Department of the State concerned. If a grievance requires intervention at the NMC level, the same may be escalated to NMC for necessary resolution,” the advisory stated.

The advisory is being issued to put in place a structured mechanism at three levels including medical college/ institute, university and DME/ Health and Medical Education Department of the State and UT for an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

“It is accordingly suggested to form grievance redressal committees at above three levels consisting of senior level functionaries. Colleges, universities, DME health and medical education department will also give details of these committees on their websites and maintain all records of grievances received and resolved,” Langer said in the advisory.

Colleges and universities should also create and display a web portal address and provide a link on their respective websites where aggrieved students can register their grievances in an online mode, the advisory said.

“All out efforts are to be made by the stakeholders for effective and speedy resolution of the grievances of the students and stakeholders with an endeavour that all the grievances are attended to at the levels from where the grievances emanate,” Langer said in the advisory, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.

Hailing the actions taken by the NMC, renowned public health expert and empowered action group committee member of the Union Health Ministry Dr Suneela Garg told ETV Bharat that this would definitely bring a positive change in the medical education sector where ragging, harassment and other grievances always take the limelight.

“This is for the first time NMC has directly intervened asking the medical colleges, universities and directorate of medical education of states and UTs to set up grievance redressal committees. This would definitely resolve the crisis faced by the medical students and their parents,” said Dr Garg.

According to Dr Garg, the formation of grievance redressal mechanism would definitely help in addressing the issues of fee structure, health and safety concerns. “However, the stakeholders in states and UTs must implement it in a timely manner. Setting up a common platform for students where they can raise their grievances is really necessary,” said Dr Garg.

A latest report on “State of Ragging in India 2022-24” published by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE) has stated that MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur (Odisha), Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College at Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences at Pavapuri in (Bihar) are the top three medical colleges identified as ragging hotspots for 2022-24.

With 25 complaints of ragging, MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur tops the list of hospitals, followed by Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College at Raipur (15), Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences at Pavapuri in (14), State Takmeel-Ut-Tib College & Hospital at Lucknow (12) and Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi 11.

Based on 3,156 complaints registered at the National Anti-Ragging Helpline from 1,946 colleges, the report identifies key trends, high-risk institutions and the severity of ragging-related cases.

Medical colleges account for 38.6 percent of total complaints, 35.4 percent of serious complaints and 45.1 percent of ragging-related deaths, despite making up only 1.1 percent of total students in India.

A total of 51 deaths occurred between 2022 and 2024, with 20 deaths in 2024 alone, surpassing student suicides in Kota for that year. The lack of media attention and public discourse on ragging deaths underscores the urgent need for action.

The report also highlighted five top colleges with the most complaints. Theses are University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (15), MKCG Medical College, Odisha (9), Banaras Hindu University Campus, Uttar Pradesh (8), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (8) and MGM Medical College & Hospital, Jharkhand (7).

Among universities, the highest number of complaints was recorded at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh (34), followed by Bihar Engineering University, Bihar (30), Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (27), Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (26), and University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (23).