NMC's Moves Baffling: Cong On 'Relaxing Of Norms' For Faculty Recruitment

The Commission proposed easing rules for appointing non-teaching consultant doctors and diploma holders as medical college faculty.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over the reported relaxing of norms for recruitment of faculty by medical colleges, the Congress on Monday said the National Medical Commission was set up with great expectations that quality medical education would expand but some of the moves taken by it are baffling.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed the Commission has proposed easing rules for appointing non-teaching consultant doctors and diploma holders as medical college faculty.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "First, the Modi government lowers the cut-off percentiles for admission to post-graduate medical courses through NEET-PG. Now it relaxes norms for recruitment of faculty by medical colleges."

The National Medical Commission was set up in September 2020 by an Act of Parliament with great expectations that quality medical education would expand, Ramesh said. Some of the moves taken by it, however, are baffling, he added.

TAGGED:

JAIRAM RAMESHNATIONAL MEDICAL COMMISSIONNMC MOVES BAFFLING

