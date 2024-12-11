NMC Announces June 15 As Tentative Date For NEET-PG 2025

Kota: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-PG (NEET) 2025 is likely to take place on June 15 next year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced. A communique in this regard has been dispatched to the principals and deans of all medical colleges.

Dev Sharma, an education expert, said on December 10, the National Medical Commission issued a letter late in the night, citing the December 5 letter of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB). The letter states that the internship can be completed before July 31, 2025, and the NEET-PG Examination can be held on June 15, 2025.

Sharma said on August 11, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET-PG Exam in two shifts which registered an attendance of around 2.16 lakh candidates. In 2025, this number of examinees can cross 2.2 lakh.

NEET-PG had around 73,000 seats in 2024, an increase of about 4,000 from the 2023 figures. In such a situation, there may be an increase of around 2,000 PG seats in 2025 as well. After this, candidates will get admission for about 75,000 seats for NEET-PG next year.

In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday invalidated the NEET-PG 2024 state merit list and quashed the counselling process observing discrepancies. The court also directed the NBEMS to prepare a fresh state merit list soon. The development came during the hearing of a petition filed by a resident doctor associated with Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH), Abhishek Shukla. The petitioner raised his apprehension, alleging unfair practices in the preparation of the merit list and has sought immediate intervention from the High Court.

He has alleged that despite scoring high in the NEET merit list, many in-service candidates were ranked lower in the state merit list. This discrepancy was deemed a violation of the rules governing the selection process. Heating the matter, the division bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva observed that the normalisation process was applied twice while preparing the merit list for MD-MS admissions.

"The state merit of NEET-PG 2024 examination for the state of Madhya Pradesh can not be sustained and is accordingly quashed," the court said.