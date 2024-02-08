Nitish Meets Advani, Congratulates Him on Getting Bharat Ratna

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani and congratulates him on 'Bharat Ratna'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani in New Delhi to congratulate him on being awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

On his first visit to Delhi after snapping ties with the opposition INDIA bloc and rejoining the BJP-led NDA, Kumar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday.

The Janata Dal (United) president has always held Advani in high regard despite the ruptures in his ties with the BJP a number of times since 2013 and has often reminisced fondly about his relations with him and former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Advani, as a key leader of his party in the 90s, was pivotal in rallying the BJP's support around Kumar and making the Bihar leader the face of their alliance to take on the then all-powerful RJD leader Lalu Prasad who along with his wife Rabri Devi ruled the state for 15 years. Advani (96) was awarded Bharat Rata by the central government last week.

Nitish Kumar meets L K AdvaniAdvani gets Bharat RatnaNew Delhi

