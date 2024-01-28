Nitish credibility is gone, says former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Patna/Siliguri/Raipur : Once again in Bihar, Nitish Kumar made a resounding comeback and rejoined NDA. The new NDA government was formed in Bihar and Nitish Kumar became its chief minister. After the political uproar in Bihar for more than three consecutive days, JDU broke its ties with the Grand Alliance and revived its former alliance with the NDA.

Now politics has become very intense on this entire issue. Congress has chosen former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as the coordinator of Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra and has also given him the responsibility of Bihar. On the latest political upheaval, Bhupesh Baghel has directly attacked CM Nitish Kumar, saying that the JDU chief's credibility has been lost.

Bhupesh Baghel said that the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be successful in Bihar. Seeing the activities of Nitish Kumar, people doubted that he would do something and he did so. This will not weaken INDIA bloc. Nitish Kumar's credibility has now been destroyed." At the same time, he expressed his gratitude to the Congress MLAs in Bihar for the unity they have shown and the faith they have expressed towards the party in this crisis.

"Nitish Kumar, who used to talk about opposition unity after joining the Grand Alliance, himself ran away. He used to say that he would like to be buried in dust but will not go with BJP. Now, how many times will Nitish Kumar change his alliance. His credibility has been lost. How many times will he change, the public is fed up with his actions," Baghel said.

The former CM further said that this suicidal step was taken by Nitish and it would be the last step in his political career. "Now he will not get any chance in the coming future. This development will not have any impact on INDIA alliance," he said.

Bhupesh Baghel reached Siliguri, West Bengal, from Patna. There also he questioned the credibility of Nitish Kumar. He said, "No one was trusting Nitish Kumar in the beginning. The way his activities were, people were having doubts about it. Now he has messed up and along with this, the credibility of Nitish Kumar has also been destroyed. Every kind of respect was given to Nitish Kumar ji, but he himself had come with his mind made up and separated."