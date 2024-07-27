Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Ducks Political Entry Question; Says Pursuing Spiritual Path

Patna: There have been speculations for many days about the entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant into Bihar politics. Often Nishant is also seen in the politician's attire of white kurta pyjamas. Something similar was seen on Friday, when Nishant Kumar was seen shopping for electronic goods in the market.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar (ETV Bharat)

What did Nishant say?

He planted a tree in Sri Krishna Nagar. It is said that Nishant is very fond of the environment. He later went shopping. When the media asked CM Nitish's son about his entry into politics while he was leaving after shopping at an electronic shop in the market, he simply said "I am walking on the path of spirituality."

"I have come out to do spiritual activities. When I listen to Hare Rama Hare Krishna on my mobile, the sound is low. So I have come to buy a good speaker to listen to Hare Rama Hare Krishna bhajans. Now I will be able to listen to God's bhajans clearly on the speaker." - Nishant Kumar.

Nishant keeps distance from politics

When Nishant went out to buy speakers, a contingent of the security force was also present with him. The Chief Minister's son often stays away from political programs. Sometimes he is seen at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of festivals, and when it is his father's birthday. Nishant, sources close to the family say, is a calm young man. He had earlier said many times that he "is not interested in politics".

Nitish did not promote his son in politics

Nishant never used to make public appearances in full media glare and has been effectively staying away from political limelight. Nitish Kumar whose political plank is built on socialism and social justice has so far managed to keep nepotism at bay. He has never promoted his son Nishant in politics till date. However, the party workers believe that Nishant Kumar will be apt to carry the political legacy of his father Nitish.

Nitish Kumar's family

Nitish, who has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar 8 times, has a very small family. Most of his family members stay away from the public eye and have stayed away from any active politics. Nitish Kumar's only son Nishant Kumar (48 years old) has never courted any controversies. Nishant, like father, is an engineer and a graduate of BIT Mesra.