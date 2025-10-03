ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar Rolls Out Sops Ahead Of Bihar Elections In Likely Final Cabinet Meeting

Patna: In presumably the last meeting of his cabinet before the upcoming Assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, showered more sops on the people of the state, including hiking the annual scholarships for students of government schools, approving a film and theatre institute, and increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of the state government employees by three per cent.

The DA of the state government employees has been hiked from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, following the Centre’s decision to increase it for its employees earlier this week. It will cast a burden of Rs 917 crore on the state exchequer.

In other major decisions, the state cabinet approved Rs 5000 per month as a stipend to new advocates in the state for a period of three years and Rs 1000 per month as an unemployment allowance to graduate youths in the age group of 20 to 25 years for five years to help them in their search for jobs.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish discussed and approved 129 agendas, which also included the implementation of announcements made by him in the last couple of weeks.

The election dates are expected to be announced in the next few days, which will usher in the model code of conduct (MCC), effectively placing a check on all government announcements.

Approving the proposal of the education department, the cabinet doubled the annual scholarships for better-performing students of all government and government-aided schools, including minority educational institutions, madrasas, and Sanskrit schools.

The students of classes I to IV will now get Rs 1200 per annum as a scholarship instead of the Rs 600 given previously. Those studying in classes V and VI will get Rs 2400 per annum instead of Rs 1200, while the boys and girls of classes VII to X will get Rs 3600 instead of Rs 1800 per annum.

The state government will bear an annual expenditure of around Rs 400 crore due to the hike in the scholarship amount.

Making the move to implement the announcement made by Nitish, the cabinet gave its nod to provide Rs 25,000 to each of the 9817 ‘Vikas Mitra’ employed under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission to purchase computer tablets to help them work efficiently.