Bihar Women Votebank: Will Nitish Kumar Implement Ladli Behan-Like Scheme Before Elections?

Patna: As this is an election year in Bihar, the focus is steadily shifting on the promises being made by the political parties. All eyes are on which will capture the attention of women, who constitute fifty per cent of the vote bank. Especially, the political observers are eagerly awaiting what promises JD (U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will announce to win the unquestioned favour of the women voters.

Already, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced that Rs 2500 will be deposited in the accounts of women if his party forms the government in the state. This promise made by Tejashwi has turned the attention of all the other parties to the importance of making special efforts to garner the attention of women voters.

Against this backdrop, experts say that CM Nitish Kumar will soon come out with some promise in this regard. "The Nitish government will have to make a big announcement to retain the support of women voters and preparations are on for that. Because even if a few per cent of these votes slip away, it can lead to a big difference in the elections and that is the fear." - political expert Praveen Bagi said.

During his current term, CM Nitish Kumar has started many schemes for women. The Chief Minister has also been getting the electoral benefit out of this to some extent. In such a time, Tejashwi Yadav has announced to deposit Rs 2500 in the accounts of women if he forms the next government. In such a situation, the question arose whether CM Nitish Kumar will begin such a scheme before the elections.

These women's schemes are found to have a considerable impact in many state elections. "Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi have been getting considerable support from women. The purpose of connecting with women is to prepare for a big announcement before the elections. So that Tejashwi Yadav's announcement can also be countered. In many states where BJP is in power, women have been given special schemes. An announcement to this effect will be made in Bihar in the election year," said Priya Ranjan Bharti, political expert.

The Nitish government is organising the Mahila Samvad program by going from village to village for two months from today. Programs have been organized at 600 places on the first day. The government's goal is to reach out directly to about 2 crore women through this campaign. More than 1.35 lakh women of Jeevika group will participate in it.

Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar says that Nitish Kumar has been working for women empowerment since 2006 and this kind of campaign has nothing to do with elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not give as much importance to elections as he gives to the problems of the people. He runs such campaigns to fulfill the commitments he has made.

On the likely announcements for women, Minister Shravan Kumar said, "Whatever is the demand of women, whatever is their hope, whatever the government should do for them, the government will do that. Nitish Kumar is continuously working for poor women in Bihar. 10 lakh 63 thousand self-help groups have been formed. More than 1 crore 35 lakh families have been linked to it. Today women do not need to beg anyone for food, education of children and medicine."

When asked about Tejashwi's promise, Minister Shravan Kumar said, "We are giving more than that. We are taking the contract of the whole life. Those who are talking about giving 2500 rupees are saying this only to come to power. Nitish Kumar has taken many big decisions for women. Liquor ban is the biggest decision among them."

CM Nitish upset?

Regarding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's campaign to communicate with 2 crore women, the main spokesperson of the main opposition party RJD, Shakti Yadav, says, "Nitish Kumar is upset. Tejashwi Yadav has announced to give Rs. 2500 to women. Along with this, arrangements of ₹15000 will also be made for Jeevika Didis.

Nitish and his allies have been getting more votes from women: