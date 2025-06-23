Nitish Kumar Inaugurates The Widest Bridge Of Bihar

By Dev Raj
Patna: Carrying on with the spree of showering sops and inaugurating development projects at breakneck speed in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the longest and widest bridge of Bihar on Monday.
The 9.76-kilometer long, six-lane bridge across the River Ganga between Patna and Raghopur (Vaishali) is a part of a 19km-long road project that extends from Kachhi Dargah on the outskirts of the state capital to Bidupur (Vaishali district). In the first phase, it will open up to Raghopur for the people, while the remaining section will be completed in the next three months.
"I have dedicated the Patna to Raghopur section of the Kachhi Dargah - Bidupur six-lane Ganga bridge project to the public. It will provide connectivity to the people of Raghopur diara (riverine area) throughout the year and ease travelling between north and south Bihar," Nitish said after inaugurating the bridge.
The Chief Minister asserted that the bridge would give impetus to the development of agriculture, industry and businesses, and also help in the transportation of patients to hospitals in Patna in emergency situations.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Patna Sahib MP Ravishankar Prasad, Road Construction Department Minister Nitin Nabin, Leader of Opposition and Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and several others were present on the occasion.
Raghopur is an island-like, low-lying riverine area close to the Ganga River, where people have relied on boats for transportation for ages.
As the connectivity issues did not keep pace with the modern times and the people complained about it, the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad introduced a pontoon bridge in 1993. However, it could be used only for around seven months in a year, and would be dismantled at the beginning of the monsoon season.
The Raghopur residents elected local Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Satish Kumar as an MLA in 2010, choosing him over Lalu's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, to press for a permanent bridge.
As the demand for the bridge gained momentum, Nitish approved the construction of a bridge in 2015. The foundation stone was laid in August 2015, and the then Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government launched the project in November 2015.
It took around nine years for the project to come to the inaugural stage. The bridge is an 'extra-dosed cable-stayed', which is the widest one in the state at 32 metres. It has been designed to sustain a vehicular speed of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) gave Rs 3,000 crore loan for the project, while the state government has spent around Rs 2,000 crore.
This bridge will not only connect Raghopur, Bidupur, and other places in Vaishali to Patna, thereby easing travel and promoting economic development in the region, but will also lessen the heavy burden of traffic on the Gandhi Setu built over the Ganga in the early 1980s.