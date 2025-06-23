ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar Inaugurates The Widest Bridge Of Bihar

The Patna To Raghopur Bridge Is The Longest Bridge in Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj

Patna: Carrying on with the spree of showering sops and inaugurating development projects at breakneck speed in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the longest and widest bridge of Bihar on Monday.

The 9.76-kilometer long, six-lane bridge across the River Ganga between Patna and Raghopur (Vaishali) is a part of a 19km-long road project that extends from Kachhi Dargah on the outskirts of the state capital to Bidupur (Vaishali district). In the first phase, it will open up to Raghopur for the people, while the remaining section will be completed in the next three months.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the inauguration of Bihar's widest bridge (ETV Bharat)

"I have dedicated the Patna to Raghopur section of the Kachhi Dargah - Bidupur six-lane Ganga bridge project to the public. It will provide connectivity to the people of Raghopur diara (riverine area) throughout the year and ease travelling between north and south Bihar," Nitish said after inaugurating the bridge.

The Chief Minister asserted that the bridge would give impetus to the development of agriculture, industry and businesses, and also help in the transportation of patients to hospitals in Patna in emergency situations.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Patna Sahib MP Ravishankar Prasad, Road Construction Department Minister Nitin Nabin, Leader of Opposition and Raghopur MLA Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and several others were present on the occasion.