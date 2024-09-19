ETV Bharat / bharat

No Law And Order In Bihar; Nitish Kumar Has Failed: Lalu Yadav

author img

By PTI

Published : 5 minutes ago

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the NDA government for the burning of houses in Nawada. He alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had failed to maintain law and order in Bihar. The district police have arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (ANI)

New Delhi: Slamming the NDA government over the torching of houses in Nawada, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday claimed that there was no law and order in Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had failed. Prasad also lashed out at Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has claimed that "90 per cent of the people arrested in the Nawada incident belong to a particular caste and are RJD supporters".

"Jitan Ram Manjhi is completely misled and he is trying to mislead the people of the country. I will find out what has happened there (Nawada). Law and order has collapsed completely in the state," Yadav told reporters. "This is very wrong. There is no law and order in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has failed," he added.

Kumar condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district and directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to personally visit the site and oversee the probe.

Police arrested 15 people, a day after arsonists torched 21 houses in Nawada's Manjhi Tola. Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in Manjhi Tola within the Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening.

Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told PTI, "The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to further investigate the matter, and searches are ongoing to apprehend any remaining suspects."

Verma said around 21 houses, some semi-pucca, were destroyed by a group in Manjhi Tola. Senior administrative and police officials on-site will report the exact extent of the damage, he added.

Read More

  1. Land-for-Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav
  2. RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

New Delhi: Slamming the NDA government over the torching of houses in Nawada, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday claimed that there was no law and order in Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had failed. Prasad also lashed out at Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has claimed that "90 per cent of the people arrested in the Nawada incident belong to a particular caste and are RJD supporters".

"Jitan Ram Manjhi is completely misled and he is trying to mislead the people of the country. I will find out what has happened there (Nawada). Law and order has collapsed completely in the state," Yadav told reporters. "This is very wrong. There is no law and order in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has failed," he added.

Kumar condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district and directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to personally visit the site and oversee the probe.

Police arrested 15 people, a day after arsonists torched 21 houses in Nawada's Manjhi Tola. Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in Manjhi Tola within the Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening.

Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told PTI, "The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to further investigate the matter, and searches are ongoing to apprehend any remaining suspects."

Verma said around 21 houses, some semi-pucca, were destroyed by a group in Manjhi Tola. Senior administrative and police officials on-site will report the exact extent of the damage, he added.

Read More

  1. Land-for-Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav
  2. RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NDAUNION MINISTER JITAN RAM MANJHICM NITISH KUMARLALU PRASAD YADAVLALU PRASAD YADAV ON NITISH KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.