Nitish Kumar Springs Surprise, Announces His Party's Candidate From Rajpur Sans Seat Sharing Agreement With NDA
Nitish announced the candidature of former minister Santosh Kumar Nirala from the Rajpur seat currently held by Congress' Vishwanath Ram.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Buxar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sprung a surprise by announcing his party JD (U)'s candidate from Rajpur Assembly constituency in Buxar district.
Interestingly, JD (U) is yet to enter into an agreement over seat sharing with its NDA ally BJP. A meeting on the seat sharing agreement between the two parties was scheduled this month. Nitish announced the candidature of former minister Santosh Kumar Nirala from the Rajpur seat currently held by Congress' Vishwanath Ram.
Buxar Lok Sabha constituencies has six Assembly seats under it. While the Rajpur constituency is held by Congress, Brahampur is held by RJD's Shambhu Nath Yadav, Buxar by Congress' Sanjay Tiwari Dumraon by CPI (ML)'s Ajit Kushwaha, Ramgarh by BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh and Dinara by RJD's Vijay Kumar Mandal.
Speaking at a public gathering in Buxar, Nitish asked the voters to elect Nirala as the legislator from Rajpur. "Elections are going to be held in a few days. We request you to ensure the victory of Santosh Nirala", he told the gathering.
In his address, Nitish once again recalled the Lalu-Rabri regime. "What had happened in Bihar 20 years ago has been undone. Good work is being done in the state now. We will move ahead with the cooperation of the Centre. You must understand that Bihar will not be left behind. Bihar will once again be at the forefront of the country".
The Chief Minister laid the foundation of five important development projects for Rajpur Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 325.13 crores. The schemes include widening and strengthening of the road from Golambar to Jyoti Chowk to bus stand, widening of Bhojpur-Simri road, widening of road from Badi Masjid to Central Jail, strengthening of Buxar-Koilwar Ganga Embankment and foundation laying of 'Bharat Ratna' Ustad Bismilla Khan Music College.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Nirala had lost from Rajpur by a margin of 21,204 votes. He got 46,667 votes, while Congress' Vishwanath Ram got 67,871 votes. Sanjay Ram of BSP got 43,836 votes.
In the 2015 elections, when Nitish and RJD's Lalu Yadav were in alliance, Nirala had won the Rajpur seat by a huge margin of 32,788 votes. He got 84,184 votes, while Vishwanath who was in BJP then got 51,396 votes. Lalji Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party was in the third position with 17,031 votes. After elected as MLA, Nirala was made the Transport Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet.