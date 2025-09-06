Nitish Kumar Springs Surprise, Announces His Party's Candidate From Rajpur Sans Seat Sharing Agreement With NDA

ETV Bharat / bharat

Buxar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sprung a surprise by announcing his party JD (U)'s candidate from Rajpur Assembly constituency in Buxar district.

Interestingly, JD (U) is yet to enter into an agreement over seat sharing with its NDA ally BJP. A meeting on the seat sharing agreement between the two parties was scheduled this month. Nitish announced the candidature of former minister Santosh Kumar Nirala from the Rajpur seat currently held by Congress' Vishwanath Ram.

Buxar Lok Sabha constituencies has six Assembly seats under it. While the Rajpur constituency is held by Congress, Brahampur is held by RJD's Shambhu Nath Yadav, Buxar by Congress' Sanjay Tiwari Dumraon by CPI (ML)'s Ajit Kushwaha, Ramgarh by BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh and Dinara by RJD's Vijay Kumar Mandal.

Speaking at a public gathering in Buxar, Nitish asked the voters to elect Nirala as the legislator from Rajpur. "Elections are going to be held in a few days. We request you to ensure the victory of Santosh Nirala", he told the gathering.