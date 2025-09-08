ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Katara Murder: SC Refuses To Extend Interim Bail Of Convict Vikas Yadav

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the sensational 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, and asked him to move the Delhi High Court instead. Yadav’s interim bail is expiring on September 9.

His counsel, senior advocate S Gurukrishna, urged a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma to extend his client's reprieve by four more days to enable him to file an appropriate application in the high court. The bench, however, refused the plea.

The top court said since the matter was pending in the high court, it was improper for it to examine an appeal against the latter's interim order. “You go to the high court,” the bench said.

Gurukrishna said instead of sending him to the high court, the top court could hear his plea for extension. The counsel said the top court had been extending bail from time to time to enable him to spend time with his ailing mother.

When the bench hinted to reject the plea, the counsel offered to move the high court. Earlier, the bench extended Yadav's interim bail by a week. Yadav, in the high court, had sought extension of bail on the ground that he intends to get married in the first week of September.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29. Last Monday, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself from hearing the matter as soon as the hearing commenced. The bench, however, extended Yadav's interim bail by one week.