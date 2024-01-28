INDIA bloc 'unholy', 'unscientific' alliance: JP Nadda in Patna

Patna: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday launched an attack on the INDIA bloc and said that the alliance of opposition parties is an "unholy" and "unscientific" alliance adding that the alliance stands for "protecting the family", "shielding corruption."

"We had said that the INDI alliance is an unholy, unscientific alliance and it will not work. 'Anaya Yatra', 'Bharat Todo Yatra' and the INDI Alliance have failed conceptually," Nadda said addressing a press conference on Sunday. He further said that the INDIA bloc stands for protecting family and shielding corruption. "INDI alliance formed to protect family and properties and is a group of corrupt people and promotes appeasement," he added.

Meanwhile, Nadda expressed his happiness over the return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the National Democratic Alliance for the third time and called the NDA a 'natural alliance' of the JDU led by Kumar. "Nitish ji has returned to NDA, it is a matter of happiness for us. The people of Bihar gave the mandate to NDA. JDU and Nitish Ji's natural alliance is NDA only," Nadda said.

BJP chief further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha and assembly elections and will form the government. "It is on record that whenever NDA forms government in Bihar, stability and development take a quantum leap. Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha election and will form the govt in 2025," he added.

Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan after snapping ties with "Mahagathbandhan". After days of speculation, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, his second volte face in less than 18 months. Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, Nitish formed the government with BJP's support.

Despite turbulence in state politics, Nitish, whether with the Mahagathbandhan or the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has managed to retain the CM's chair and ensured that his party has not split over his repeated flip-flops.