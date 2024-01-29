Loading...

Nitish did not do right thing by dumping alliance: Arvind Kejriwal

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for leaving the INDIA bloc, stating that his conduct was not good for democracy. Kumar resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar due to issues in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and formed a new government with the BJP.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar did not do the right thing by exiting INDIA bloc, calling his conduct not good for democracy. Kejriwal made the remark at a press conference responding to a question about Nitish forming a new government with BJP in Bihar.

"I feel this is wrong and he should not have left. Such conduct is not good for democracy," Kejriwal said. Nitish on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Besides JD (U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties were the other constituents of the now no more Mahagathbandhan. AAP is part of the INDIA bloc and is in seat-sharing talks with Congress for five states -- Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana. The Punjab units of both Congress and AAP have ruled out any alliance between the parties in the state for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, though a final decision is yet to be announced.

