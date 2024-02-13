Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Helicopter Faces Technical Fault During Uttarakhand Visit

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's helicopter developed a technical fault during his visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday Feb 13, sources said. Gadkari was on a day's visit to the Himalayan state where he announced road projects worth Rs 2000 crore for the state. Sources said that union minister Nitin Gadkari landed at the Pantnagar airport where he was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

From the Pantnagar airport, Gadkari along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt were to fly to Tanakpur via helicopter. However, sources said that the helicopter that reached Pantnagar airport from Delhi developed a technical fault. Due to technical glitch, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with union MoS Ajay Bhatt were brought to the police line.

Sources said that the administration hurriedly sent Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt to Tanakpur in another helicopter kept on standby at the police line. SSP Manjunath TC confirmed that due to technical fault in the helicopter which came from Delhi, the CM and the Union Minister have been sent to Tanakpur in another helicopter.

Significantly, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced road projects worth Rs 2000 crore in Tanakpur. During his visit to Uttarakhand, the union minister said that roads and highways in the Himalayan state will be “of US standard by the end of 2024”. The projects inaugurated today include widening with a 2-lane paved shoulder from Lameri to Karnaprayag in Rudraprayag and Chamoli and Dudhdhari elevated flyover in Haridwar.

Taking to X, union minister Gadkari said that the projects will “not only ease transportation but will also provide better connectivity from Rishikesh to the India-China border”. “The flyover will provide relief from traffic jams in religious city Haridwar and it will be easier to reach other religious places. Uttarakhand will get a faster pace on the highway of development with the construction of 28 projects whose foundation stone was laid today,” he said.

“Also, the journey of devotees on Chardham routes will be safe and within time. Connectivity of Uttarakhand with other states will increase. Time and fuel will be saved and economic and social development of the area will be accelerated,” Gadkari added.