Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Helicopter Faces Technical Fault During Uttarakhand Visit

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Helicopter Faces Technical Fault During Uttarakhand Visit

Sources said that Gadkari landed at the Pantnagar airport from where he was to fly to Tanakpur via helicopter along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhamia and Union MoS Ajay Bhatt. However, the helicopter which reached Pantnagar from Delhi developed a technical snag after which Gadkari flew to Tanakpur in another helicopter.

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's helicopter developed a technical fault during his visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday Feb 13, sources said. Gadkari was on a day's visit to the Himalayan state where he announced road projects worth Rs 2000 crore for the state. Sources said that union minister Nitin Gadkari landed at the Pantnagar airport where he was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

From the Pantnagar airport, Gadkari along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt were to fly to Tanakpur via helicopter. However, sources said that the helicopter that reached Pantnagar airport from Delhi developed a technical fault. Due to technical glitch, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with union MoS Ajay Bhatt were brought to the police line.

Sources said that the administration hurriedly sent Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt to Tanakpur in another helicopter kept on standby at the police line. SSP Manjunath TC confirmed that due to technical fault in the helicopter which came from Delhi, the CM and the Union Minister have been sent to Tanakpur in another helicopter.

Significantly, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced road projects worth Rs 2000 crore in Tanakpur. During his visit to Uttarakhand, the union minister said that roads and highways in the Himalayan state will be “of US standard by the end of 2024”. The projects inaugurated today include widening with a 2-lane paved shoulder from Lameri to Karnaprayag in Rudraprayag and Chamoli and Dudhdhari elevated flyover in Haridwar.

Taking to X, union minister Gadkari said that the projects will “not only ease transportation but will also provide better connectivity from Rishikesh to the India-China border”. “The flyover will provide relief from traffic jams in religious city Haridwar and it will be easier to reach other religious places. Uttarakhand will get a faster pace on the highway of development with the construction of 28 projects whose foundation stone was laid today,” he said.

“Also, the journey of devotees on Chardham routes will be safe and within time. Connectivity of Uttarakhand with other states will increase. Time and fuel will be saved and economic and social development of the area will be accelerated,” Gadkari added.

  1. Read more: Uttarakhand roads to be like those in US by end of 2024: Gadkari
  2. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulates veteran leader LK Advani on 'Bharat Ratna' honour
  3. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Takes Jibe at Opportunistic Politicians

TAGGED:

Nitin Gadkari Tanakpur visitUnion Minister Nitin GadkariNitin Gadkari helicopterNitin Gadkari

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.