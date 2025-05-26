ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Unveils Six-Point Policy Roadmap To Empower Medium Enterprises As Growth Engines

New Delhi: In a historic initiative to capitalise on the unrealised potential of India's medium enterprises, NITI Aayog published a comprehensive report entitled 'Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises' on Monday. The report introduces a six-point policy framework to convert medium enterprises into a significant factor for innovation, employment opportunities, and export growth- the three main pillars of India's aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Although medium enterprises, which represent only 0.3% of all registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contribute 40% to the exports within the MSME sector. This disparity emphasises the influence that medium enterprises can serve to enhance India's global competitiveness and economic self-reliance, as the report illustrates.

Speaking at the unveiling of the report, the Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, along with members Dr VK Saraswat and Dr Arvind Virmani, remarked that, while MSMEs account for almost 29% of the country's GDP and employ over 60% of workforce, the underlying structural framework is grossly unfavorable. Ninety-seven per cent of registered MSMEs are micro enterprises, 2.7% are small enterprises, and merely 0.3% comprise medium enterprises worthy of highlighted individual responses for policy change.

Medium Enterprises: Undervalued but High-Impact

“Medium enterprises hold immense potential for scalable growth and innovation, but face systemic barriers that prevent them from achieving scale,” said Bery. The report identifies key bottlenecks such as constrained access to credit, inadequate R&D infrastructure, limited digital adoption, and misaligned skill development programmes.

To address these challenges, the report outlines six targeted policy interventions:

Tailored Financial Solutions

A new working capital financing scheme linked to enterprise turnover, a ₹5 crore credit card facility at market interest rates, and faster disbursal of funds through retail banks, with oversight from the Ministry of MSME.

Technology Integration

Existing Technology Centres will be upgraded into India SME 4.0 Competence Centres, customised by sector and region to promote the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, IoT, and robotics.

Boosting R&D Capabilities

A dedicated R&D cell will be established within the MSME Ministry, leveraging the Self-Reliant India Fund to support cluster-based innovation projects of national significance.

Cluster-Based Testing Infrastructure

The creation of sector-specific testing and certification facilities will ease regulatory compliance and improve product quality.