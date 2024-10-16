NITI Aayog To Host Second International Methanol Seminar And Expo 2024

New Delhi: NITI Aayog announced the Second International Methanol Seminar and Expo 2024, scheduled to take place on October 17-18 in New Delhi. This significant event builds upon the success of the first seminar held in 2016 in collaboration with the Methanol Institute, USA, and aims to promote the Methanol Economy in India.
The seminar aims to showcase advancements in methanol production, application, and related research and development initiatives. As part of its Methanol Economy Programme, NITI Aayog seeks to highlight the role of methanol as a low-carbon fuel and its potential impact on the global energy transition, particularly in green shipping.
A key feature of the seminar will be its collaborative platform, bringing together global experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers. This year’s focus will be on how methanol can contribute to a sustainable energy landscape, addressing critical themes such as:
Methanol as a Clean Alternative Fuel
Discussions will center on its applications in transportation, shipping, and power generation.
Sustainable Production
Emphasis will be placed on scaling methanol technologies using local feedstocks, including biomass, coal, and renewable sources, enhancing energy security.
Global Partnerships
The seminar will foster innovation exchanges and collaborations across borders to advance methanol technologies. NITI Aayog's partnership with the Methanol Institute as the Knowledge Partner underscores the importance of shared expertise in promoting methanol initiatives. The Indian government has supported various R&D projects focused on converting high ash coal into methanol, as well as developing diesel engines that can operate on 100% methanol and methanol blends. Moreover, initiatives for methanol cooking and process heating applications are also being promoted.
In addition to the seminar, an exciting Methanol Expo will run concurrently, featuring cutting-edge technologies in methanol production, storage, and utilisation. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with leading global companies, explore the latest advancements, and observe how methanol is poised to revolutionise industries, from transportation to power generation.
Prominent Indian industries, including Kirloskar, Ashok Leyland, and Thermax, have made significant strides in developing 100 per cent methanol buses, trucks, and energy applications. These innovations will be showcased at the expo, illustrating the practical applications of methanol technology in real-world scenarios.