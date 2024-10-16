ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog To Host Second International Methanol Seminar And Expo 2024

File - Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the first ever Methanol and Formalin export to Bangladesh from Namrup plant, in Dibrugarh ( ANI )

New Delhi: NITI Aayog announced the Second International Methanol Seminar and Expo 2024, scheduled to take place on October 17-18 in New Delhi. This significant event builds upon the success of the first seminar held in 2016 in collaboration with the Methanol Institute, USA, and aims to promote the Methanol Economy in India.

The seminar aims to showcase advancements in methanol production, application, and related research and development initiatives. As part of its Methanol Economy Programme, NITI Aayog seeks to highlight the role of methanol as a low-carbon fuel and its potential impact on the global energy transition, particularly in green shipping.

A key feature of the seminar will be its collaborative platform, bringing together global experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers. This year’s focus will be on how methanol can contribute to a sustainable energy landscape, addressing critical themes such as:

Methanol as a Clean Alternative Fuel

Discussions will center on its applications in transportation, shipping, and power generation.

Sustainable Production