NITI Aayog Report Labels West Bengal As Bihar, Mamata Banerjee Protests

Kolkata: A political storm has erupted in West Bengal after a glaring error surfaced in a recent report published by the NITI Aayog, misrepresenting the state's identity.

The controversy began early in the day with the ruling Trinamool Congress raising its voice in protest. By afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally stepped in, sending a strongly-worded letter to NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman K Bery, expressing her outrage.

In her letter, the CM pointed out that the official report titled “Summary Report for the State of West Bengal” mistakenly displayed the territory of Bihar in place of West Bengal on the state map. She emphasised that this is not merely a technical error but a direct insult to the identity and dignity of the state.

Calling the blunder a reflection of “gross irresponsibility” by a national-level institution, Banerjee questioned the overall quality and credibility of NITI Aayog’s publications. She noted that such lapses are alarming, especially when policymakers and citizens depend on these documents for informed decision-making. If this is the standard of accuracy, it raises serious concerns about the integrity of the institution’s work, she asserted.

The CM demanded an immediate public explanation and apology from NITI Aayog, along with corrective measures to fix the document. She also urged the institution to put in place strict mechanisms to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The incident has already triggered widespread condemnation in political circles. Many observers believe this yet again reflects the lack of coordination and sensitivity between the Centre and the state governments.

The All India Trinamool Congress has voiced strong criticism on social media. In a scathing post, the party recalled how the BJP had first undermined Bengali pride by dismantling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s visionary Planning Commission and replacing it with NITI Aayog. The post further reminded people of how Mamata Banerjee was once humiliated when she was made to wait for hours and had her microphone switched off at a NITI Aayog meeting.

“And now...NITI Aayog’s official State Summary has labelled Bengal as Bihar. This is not an innocent mistake—it is a deliberate attempt to erase our identity,” the post read.