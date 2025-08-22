ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Proposes Single-Window System To Boost Homestay Tourism

New Delhi: NITI Aayog advocated for a single-window clearance system for homestay registration and destination-focused financial incentives to unlock the potential of homestays in country's tourism landscape.

NITI Aayog, in its report titled ‘Rethinking Homestays: Navigating Policy Pathways’ in collaboration with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) which was released on Friday, suggested this. The thinktank offered a strategic roadmap to unlock the potential of homestays and BnBs in India’s tourism landscape.

NITI Aayog in a report titled 'Rethinking Homestays Navigating Policy Pathways', suggested that the registration process for homestays may be streamlined, requiring only essential documents such as ownership proof, applicant identification, and GST registration.

Online accommodation platforms Airbnb and MakeMyTrip were also involved in preparation of the report. "Establish a single-window clearance system for homestay registration," it said. The report was released by NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery.

Developed through extensive consultations the report presents actionable recommendations for policymakers, industry stakeholders and local communities, with the aim of building a resilient, inclusive and heritage-conscious homestay sector in India.

“India’s diverse geography, offering a range of topographical and climate zones, creates unparalleled opportunities for tourism. Within this landscape, homestays occupy a special place,” Bery said in his message.

“They act as enablers of meaningful exchange between tourists and hosts, allowing for the co-creation of authentic and enriching travel experiences. With their personal and human-centred approach, homestays diversify the tourism offering and promote sustainability,” he added.