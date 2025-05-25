ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Meet: CMs Present Vision 2047 Plans, Emphasise Jobs, Infrastructure And Water Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Chief Ministers from northern parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, attended the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Saturday.

Besides Northern CMs, CMs from other states attended the meeting. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the meeting and presented Haryana’s Vision Document-2047, highlighting the state’s active contribution to achieving the national goal of ‘Development India @2047’. The document outlines Haryana’s target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047 and aims to create 50 lakh new jobs.

The Chief Minister Saini said that the PM’s vision, policies, and decisions have consistently served the national interest. The vision of a developed India encompasses self-reliance, prosperity, empowerment, capability, inclusiveness, and technological advancement.

The CM said that Haryana is establishing the Haryana AI Mission to advance Artificial Intelligence initiatives. Recently, the state signed an agreement with the World Bank to support this effort. The Haryana Venture Capital Fund is actively working to promote startups by providing internships, mentorship, and affordable infrastructure for the youth.

Similarly, the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, requested more cooperation from the Central government on the points of water and energy security in the state.

Sharma discussed in detail the efforts being made to fulfil the resolution of development. In the meeting, the CM said that the government is working rapidly on every aspect to achieve the goal of developing Rajasthan. In this direction, keeping economic prosperity, sustainable development and inclusive progress at the Centre, the ‘Developed Rajasthan@2047’ vision document is being prepared in accordance with the guidelines of NITI Aayog.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, expressed his gratitude and congratulated PM Modi for 'Operation Sindoor', a successful campaign run by the army against Pakistan.