NITI Aayog Meet: CMs Present Vision 2047 Plans, Emphasise Jobs, Infrastructure And Water Security

New Delhi: Chief Ministers from northern parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, attended the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Saturday.
Besides Northern CMs, CMs from other states attended the meeting. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the meeting and presented Haryana’s Vision Document-2047, highlighting the state’s active contribution to achieving the national goal of ‘Development India @2047’. The document outlines Haryana’s target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047 and aims to create 50 lakh new jobs.
The Chief Minister Saini said that the PM’s vision, policies, and decisions have consistently served the national interest. The vision of a developed India encompasses self-reliance, prosperity, empowerment, capability, inclusiveness, and technological advancement.
The CM said that Haryana is establishing the Haryana AI Mission to advance Artificial Intelligence initiatives. Recently, the state signed an agreement with the World Bank to support this effort. The Haryana Venture Capital Fund is actively working to promote startups by providing internships, mentorship, and affordable infrastructure for the youth.
Similarly, the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, requested more cooperation from the Central government on the points of water and energy security in the state.
Sharma discussed in detail the efforts being made to fulfil the resolution of development. In the meeting, the CM said that the government is working rapidly on every aspect to achieve the goal of developing Rajasthan. In this direction, keeping economic prosperity, sustainable development and inclusive progress at the Centre, the ‘Developed Rajasthan@2047’ vision document is being prepared in accordance with the guidelines of NITI Aayog.
On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, expressed his gratitude and congratulated PM Modi for 'Operation Sindoor', a successful campaign run by the army against Pakistan.
Yadav said that the country’s armed forces have achieved a great feat of entering the enemy’s home. India has done better on the economic front, and by 2047, it will become the top economy.
CM Yadav informed that in line with the resolution of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh will contribute two trillion dollars to make India a 30 trillion dollar economy by 2047.
With the aim of making a developed India and a prosperous Madhya Pradesh, department-wise targets and time-bound plans have been made related to youth, farmers, the poor and women's welfare.
In the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the roadmap of ‘Developed Delhi’ in front of NITI Aayog and said that cleaning of Yamuna, development of infrastructure, and tap water in every house are the government's priorities.
The Delhi Chief Minister said that, as the capital of the country, Delhi carries a great responsibility. Lakhs of people from every state have settled in the city, and it is the government’s duty to provide better facilities to all these families. To realise the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” the government has begun organising celebrations of each state’s foundation day in Delhi.
However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann raised important issues concerning the state and reiterated that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state.
