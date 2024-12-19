ETV Bharat / bharat

NITI Aayog Bats For Suitable Housing For Workers Near Factory Sites To Push Manufacturing

New Delhi: Workers' accommodations near factory sites need to be classified as residential units for levying lower property tax, power and water tariffs so as to ensure better living standard, government think tank NITI Aayog said in a report on Thursday.

The lack of suitable accommodations restricts migration of workers, particularly women, thereby limiting the manufacturing sector's growth potential, NITI Aayog said in a report titled 'S.A.F.E (Site Adjacent Factory Employee) Accommodation - Worker Housing for manufacturing growth'.

"Designate S.A.F.E. accommodations as a distinct category of residential housing to ensure residential property tax, electricity, and water tariffs apply," it recommended. The report also called for GST exemptions for accommodations meeting specified criteria (e.g., Rs 20,000 per person per month for a continuous stay of 90 days).

The report pitched for including S.A.F.E. accommodations under the exemptions provided for industrial sheds, schools, colleges, and hostels in the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF & CC). It also called for encouraging the development of accommodations suitable for workers, addressing their specific safety and welfare needs.

The report further suggested amending zoning regulations to allow mixed-use developments near industrial hubs, facilitating worker housing close to workplaces. To overcome financial barriers, the report pitched for providing up to 30 per cent-40 per cent of project costs (excluding land) through VGF (Viability Gap Funding).

"This includes 20 per cent from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and 10 per cent from the sponsoring nodal ministry, with additional contributions from state governments," it said. The report also emphasised on transparent bidding processes to determine VGF support, ensuring efficiency and cost-effectiveness. It recommended leveraging VGF to upgrade brownfield worker accommodations, enhancing their safety, capacity, and utility.

Speaking at the report release event, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said hopefully the budget announcement last time will get converted into a large government programme, even the prime minister while addressing the fourth national conference of chief secretaries on last Sunday mentioned about industrial housing being as important in cities as normal housing. "So I think we are taking steps in that direction," he added.

The report highlights several challenges that hinder the development of worker accommodations, including restrictive zoning laws, high operating costs, and conservative building bye-laws, among others. This comprehensive report explores the crucial role of secure, affordable, flexible, and efficient (S.A.F.E.) accommodations for industrial workers in boosting India's manufacturing sector.