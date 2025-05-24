ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Southern CMs Skip PM-Chaired NITI Aayog Meet; Stalin, Revanth, Naidu In Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers, chief ministers and administrators of various states and union territories, and other dignitaries during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog ( PTI )

Chennai: Three southern Chief Ministers, including from NDA ruled Puducherry, skipped the Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting in New Delhi that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana-- N Chandrababu Naidu, M K Stalin and A Revanth Reddy-- were scheduled to attend the meeting and put forth their views before the council on respective issues.

While the CM of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, was busy with "prior engagement" in the state and sent his speech to be read out in the council, Marxist veteran and Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, deputed his cabinet colleague K N Balagopal on his behalf.

Similarly, Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-led NDA coalition in the union territory, also skipped the event, an official source said.

The source, however, did not disclose the reason for Rangasamy skipping the event. It was not clear immediately whether the speech of the chief minister would be read out at the meeting. In Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, government sources said that CM Vijayan has designated state finance minister Balagopal to go in his stead.

However, since it is a meeting of CMs, it is not clear whether Balagopal would be able to attend it, the sources said. No reason was given for the CM not attending the meeting. Last year also, Vijayan had not attended a Niti Aayog meeting of CMs in Delhi and had sent Balagopal.

In Bengaluru, a source close to Siddaramaiah said, "The Chief Minister is not boycotting the meeting, but he has a prior engagement in Mysuru".