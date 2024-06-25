Nita Ambani Offers Son Anant's Wedding Card To Kashi Vishwanath In Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is set to be an opulent and highly anticipated event. Scheduled from July 12 to July 14, the wedding promises to be one of the most significant and lavish celebrity weddings ever seen.

Preparations have been extensive, with a notable highlight being Nita Ambani's visit to Varanasi. There she offered a special wedding invitation card at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mata Vishalakshi Shakti Peeth and Maa Annapurna Temple. The Ambani family also made substantial donations of Rs 1.51 crore to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Rs 1 crore to Mata Annapurna Mandir.

The wedding invitation card itself is a marvel of luxury and detail. Enclosed in a frame, the card is gold-plated and includes intricate designs and small idols of Hindu deities such as Goddess Annapurna, Goddess Durga Shankar, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh and Radha Krishna. The card lights up with LED lights when opened and features a golden sketch of the deities. It provides a detailed schedule of the three-day wedding event, including ceremonies and dress codes.

Nita Ambani's visit to the temples with this opulent card, along with the family's generous donations, highlights the blend of grandeur and devotion that will characterize Anant and Radhika's wedding. This event is poised to set new benchmarks in the world of high-profile weddings, combining spectacular opulence with deep-rooted cultural traditions.

