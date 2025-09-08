ETV Bharat / bharat

NIT Srinagar Mourns Demise Of Its Assistant Professor From Tamil Nadu

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Dr Sagadevan R, Assistant Professor in Department of Civil Engineering, who passed away in Srinagar on Saturday.

In a press release, the institute state, on Monday, his mortal remains were flown to his hometown in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where the last rites will be performed on Tuesday. Faculty members from NIT Srinagar accompanied the body to ensure a dignified and respectful farewell. NIT Srinagar expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Government and SKIMS Soura for extending the best possible medical treatment to Dr Sagadevan during his illness and for assisting in the completion of medical and legal formalities after his passing.

The institute also extended its gratitude to Director SKIMS Soura, SP Hazratbal, Police Control Room (Embalming Section), Indigo Cargo, the Airport Authority of India, and other concerned authorities for their timely support in ensuring the dignified transportation of Dr Sagadevan’s mortal remains to Tamil Nadu.

Their cooperation ensured that all arrangements were carried out smoothly and with full respect. Director NIT Srinagar Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia expressed deep shock over the loss, describing it as both a personal and institutional tragedy. He said the news had left the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity in grief, as Dr Sagadevan was not only a promising academic but also a kind and humble human being.