Nishikant Dubey’s ‘Kalma’ Post On Pahalgam Attack Ignites Political Storm, BJP Stands By Him

Ranchi: "After the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the entire country is seething with anger. Sensing the public sentiment, PM Modi has openly stated that 'terrorists will receive a punishment greater than imagined.' In this delicate situation, during the all-party meeting held on Thursday evening, all opposition parties expressed their support for every decision made by the government.

However, a different kind of politics is emerging in Jharkhand regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has stated that he is now learning Kalma. Both the BJP and the Congress have reacted to this.

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha speaks to the media in Ranchi on Friday regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's post about learning 'Kalma'. (ETV Bharat)

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's post on X

BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, wrote on X that he is learning 'Kalma' these days, unsure of when it might be needed. He also shared the following: "Ashhadu Allah illallah illallahu wa dahu la shari-k lahu wa ashduhu anna Muhammadan abduhu wa rasuluhu."

"People have reacted in various ways to this. One user pointed out that Dubey’s 'Kalma' was incorrect, suggesting the simpler version. While one user praised Nazakat Ali of Pahalgam for saving the lives of 11 tourists, including Arvind Agarwal, a special invitee member of the Chhattisgarh BJP Yuva Morcha. Arvind thanked Nazakat Ali on Facebook, writing, "We will never be able to repay the favour of Nazakat Bhai.'"

Congress's sarcasm on Nishikant Dubey's reading of Kalma

The state Congress took a dig at the post related to learning 'Kalma' by the BJP MP. According to the state Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha, it has become clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cannot end terrorism. This is the reason why Nishikant Dubey is learning 'Kalma' out of fear. Because he has surrendered in front of terrorism. The Congress spokesperson said that Nishikant Dubey has levelled an allegation against the PM and the Home Minister by posting on X. If he has any morality left, he should resign. He should tell whether BJP President JP Nadda will also learn 'Kalma'.

BJP defends Nishikant

The state BJP has defended Nishikant Dubey on the post related to learning 'Kalma'. Party spokesperson Pradeep Sinha says that the terrorists of Pahalgam shot the tourists, who were unable to recite the 'Kalma'. Therefore, in the context, the BJP MP has said that he is also learning to recite 'Kalma'.

