Nishad Party Jhansi Secretary Creates Ruckus In Front Of Minister Over Wrong Info

Jhansi: Uttar Preadesh fisheries minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad had to face the ire of the secretary of the party's Jhansi unit on Monday over the "deliberately wrong information" about the minister's arrival to a gathering of the Nishad community.

Neelu Raikwar, wife of the party's district president SK Baba, created a ruckus when the minister was meeting party workers in the circuit house of Jhansi, putting the latter in an awkward situation. Nishad tried to present an explanation to Raikwar but to no avail, and party workers somehow managed to pull her out of the meeting room.

"Some party workers stopped me from meeting the minister. I work day and night as the district secretary of the party. The information about the minister's arrival in the program was not provided to me on time. I was deliberately given the wrong time. A conspiracy was hatched to put my smaller photo in the hoardings to welcome the minister," Raikwar told the media.

An angry Nishad reprimanded Raikwar in front of everyone and asked her, " Who called you? How did you come without an invitation?"

Baba said no party official had given the exact time of the minister's arrival. Due to this, Neelu arrived late, and her photo was not given a proper place in the welcome hoarding per her position in the party. "She was angry with this and wanted to present her point to the minister, for which she was stopped. This made the situation uncomfortable," Baba added.