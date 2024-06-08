Nirmala Sitharaman, Venkaiaha Naidu, Banadaru Dattatreya, Chandrababu Naidu Pay Homage to Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad: Political leaders expressed their grief over Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao's demise and paid their tributes to the departed soul at Ramoji Film City on Saturday. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, Telangana Legislator Gaddam Prasad, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttamkumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy paid homage to Ramoji Rao. Leaders recalled their association with Ramoji Rao on the occasion.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that Ramoji Rao's initiatives are ideal for future generations. He further stated that Ramoji Rao was a trendsetter in the Telugu media. BRS state leadership paid tribute to Ramoji Rao. Party executive president KTR, former ministers Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Jagadish Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy and other leaders laid wreaths on the mortal remains and paid their last respects to Ramoji Rao.

"Ramoji Rao is not a person, but a powerful system. He worked hard and succeeded in many fields. Constantly shining like a pole star. The programmes undertaken by him are an inspiration for future generations and he is a fighter," Venkaiah Naidu said.

TDP chief Chandrababu hailed Ramoji Rao as an inspiration to the Telugu states. Chandrababu spoke to the media after paying his last respects to Ramoji. "I have known him for 40 years. He always used to say one thing to me, no matter what you say, I will work according to dharma and will always be on the side of the public while discharging the duty. He had only one wish till he died.. working continuously.. he would be happy only if he breathed his last while at work. Ramoji Rao is the person, who said that every minute of his life should be spent working for the people," he recalled.

Read more: Ramoji Rao: A Farmer's Son Who Never Forgot His Roots