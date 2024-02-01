We Will Be Back With Resounding Mandate to Present Full Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will get another shot at the government with a resounding mandate considering the 'stupendous work' it had done. She made this claim while presenting the interim budget 2024, adding that, "Full budget will be presented in July."

"We expect that our Government, based on its stupendous work, will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."

"With the 'whole of nation' approach of 'Sabka Prayas', the country overcame the challenge of a once-in-a-century pandemic, took long strides towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', committed to 'Panch Pran', and laid solid foundations for the 'Amrit Kaal'. As a result, our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present, and hope and confidence for a bright future," Sitharaman said.

"In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat," she said.

She added that the Indian economy witnessed a profound positive transformation in last 10 years.

Touching upon farmers' interests, she added, "Boosting farmers' income will be stepped up."

Not only that Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA workers which should help the NDA strike the right chord with the people.

"Trinity of democracy, demography and diversity can fulfill aspirations of every Indian," Sitharaman added.

On the middle class, she announced, "Govt will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class to buy or build their own houses."

More on populist measures, she added that 40 thousand rail bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standards

"The next five years will be the years of unprecedented development," Sitharaman elaborated.

With an eye on the elections, it is anybody's guess that the schemes announced are aimed at reaching out to voters.