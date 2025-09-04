NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Celebrating A Decade Of Excellence

New Delhi/ Chennai: Having retained the No 1 rank in Engineering for 10 years (2016-25) in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2025 of the Ministry of Education and in 'Overall' category for seven years (2019-25), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will now focuses on innovation, alignment of research with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and improving the gross enrollment ratio.

IIT Madras has also secured the first rank in SDG, which was introduced this year and topped in the ‘Innovations’ category, improving its second position last year. In the ‘Research Institutions’ category, IIT Madras has retained its last year’s position of No 2, behind IISc Bangalore.

Prof V Kamakoti at the programme in Delhi (IIT Madras)

Expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “Being a topper consistently is a result of a collective, cohesive and focused team effort. Thanking the Almighty for blessing us with such a wonderful team. Together, we pledge to put in our best efforts towards Viksit Bharat@2047.”

Prof Kamakoti said the institute's priority now is to anchorage more on the innovation front. "Last year, we had 400 plus patents and like to increase that tally. Also, we incubated around 100 startups in 2024 and subsequently would like to increase that number. Second priority is to align all our research and activities with the SDG and third is to improve our gross enrolment ratio, which is an important parameter for our country to grow," he said.

The awards were received by Prof Kamakoti, accompanied by Prof R Sarathi, dean (planning), IIT Madras and Prof Rajnish Kumar, chairperson, rankings committee, IIT Madras.

Prof Kamakoti with other IIT Madras professors (IIT Madras)

Recently, the institute launched the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship to create a world-class ecosystem to establish deep-tech start-ups, with an objective to put the institute on the global map of entrepreneurial universities. In October 2023, School of Sustainability was set up to further boost the exemplary work being done in this area.

Announcing the NIFR Rankings on Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “I congratulate all the institutes that participated in this year’s ranking and those who emerged as category leaders. From 16 categories last year to 17 this year, the expansion reflects India’s growing diversity in higher education. A robust ranking framework and accreditation system will not only enhance competitiveness but also play a vital role in nation-building.”

IIT Madras has the unique distinction of being the first IIT to establish a full-fledged foreign campus - IITM Zanzibar that has attracted students from all over Africa, India, Middle East and other countries as well. IIT Madras was recognised as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) in September 2019 by the Government of India.

It also became the first IIT to offer ‘Sports Excellence Admission,’ recognising the need for all-round development of students and to encourage sportspersons in 2024. From this year, the institute is also admitting students under the ‘Fine Arts and Cultural Excellence’ (FACE) programme.

IIT Madras has also improved its position significantly in international rankings this year. In the QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2026, IIT Madras’s position went up from 227 last year to 180 this year.