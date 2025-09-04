NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Leads, AIIMS Delhi, JNU, BHU Among Top 10 Institutions

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025 of the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the seventh consecutive year on Thursday.

The NIRF rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a live event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru while Delhi University's Hindu College has secured the first rank among colleges. IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution and IIM Ahmedabad is the top B-school in the country. In Architecture and Planning, IIT Roorkee is the topper while among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot.

Introduced in 2015, the NIRF has evolved as the most credible and transparent measure for assessing and ranking higher educational institutions in India across a number of disciplines. This years’ ranking, across 17 categories, assesses teaching, research, and inclusivity as well as adding dimensions such as negative weightage for research paper retractions and provide a new SDG category that ranks institutions based on their goals against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Overall Ranking:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Top Institutes In Engineering

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

University of Delhi, New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Top 10 Colleges:

Hindu College

Miranda House

Hans Raj College

Kirori Mal College

St Stephens's College

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary Coll

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

St Xavier's College

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

PSG College of Arts and Science

Vineet Joshi, secretary of Higher Education said, "Noteworthy changes in India Ranking 2025 included the introduction of negative marking for retracted articles. Moreover, the removal of self-citations under research and professional practices, applied across all categories and subject domains last year, was continued this year as well."

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar highlighted that recent government schemes are playing a crucial role in promoting innovation and improving teaching standards across higher education institutions. “The schemes such as One Nation-One Subscription, the Global Initiative for Academic Networks, and the Smart India Hackathon have fostered quality teaching and innovation,” said Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education.

The ranking is released in diverse categories that capture India’s expanding higher education ecosystem. In addition to the Overall and Universities lists, NIRF publishes separate ranking for Engineering, Management, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture and Planning, Research Institutions, Colleges, and Innovation.

In its 10th edition, NIRF ranks institute under different categories - Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Innovation, State Public Universities, Open Universities, Skill Universities, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Also, it measures institutions in eight specific subject areas - Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture & Planning, Law, Dental, and Agriculture & Allied Sciences.

The Parameters of Ranking

The NIRF Ranking is based upon 5 parameters, which consider many aspects of institutional performance:

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR): describes faculty and faculty quality, student teacher ratio, infrastructure and learning resources Research and Professional Practices (RP): the research outputs, the quality of the publications, patenting, consultancy, and funding are measured. Graduation Outcomes (GO): records student placements, students in higher studies, students graduating, and their results in professional examinations. Outreach and Inclusivity (OI): assesses regional diversity, gender distribution, and the inclusion of disadvantaged groups. Perception (PR): shows reputations among academics at a university level, academic peers, employers, and the wider gargantuan public.

Proposals for 2025

Commitment to Negative Weightage for Retractions: For the first time, NIRF 2025 proposes the introducing negative weightage for retracted research papers, establishes accountability, and discourages unethical academic research writing practices.

New Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Category: This new category assesses how a higher education institution relates to the United Nations SDGs, specifically related to climate action, gender equality, clean energy, sustainable cities, etc.

Both proposals represent important steps in improving India's higher education system for global recognition and ethics standards.

Reviewing NIRF 2024

IIT Madras was rated at the top in the Overall category, further reinforcing its consideration as India's best engineering and research institution and IISc Bengaluru received the highest rank in the Universities category, and continues its strong legacy of a research-based institution.

IISc Bengaluru received the top rank in the Research category with IIT Madras and IIT Delhi coming in second and third, respectively. The list of Engineering institutions consisted of solely IITs in the top eight locations with IIT Madras being first, IIT Delhi second, IIT Bombay third, IIT Kanpur at the fourth, IIT Kharagpur at fifth, IIT Roorkee at sixth, IIT Guwahati at seventh, and IIT Hyderabad at eighth.

Hindu College was rated first and Miranda House was ranked second while the third position was bagged by was Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College in Kolkata.

IIMS Delhi retained its top position among medical institutions, in Dentistry, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences secured the first rank, followed by Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, and King George’s Medical University.

The Management ranking reflected India’s strong network of IIMs with IIM Ahmedabad ranking first followed by IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, IIM Mumbai, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, XLRI – Xavier School of Management and IIT Bombay.

The trends revealed the potential rise of IITs as serious contenders in management education, provided a counter expectation of the established inroads of IIMs.

Why NIRF Matters?

For students, the ranking offer guidelines to help make informed decisions on where to apply for admissions. For faculties and researchers ranking indicates those institutions that can provide a optimal environment for supportive research and have experience for professional development. For government, ranking indicate the effect of policy and investment in the higher education system.

As far as private actors are concerned, in terms of recruiting; it is often the case that recruiters and companies are going to use NIRF ranking to shortlist institutions to conduct campus placements; the ranking has considerable ramifications for employability and career pathways.

Moreover, the inclusion of new categories like SDGs underscores the government’s push to align higher education with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes global competitiveness, sustainability, and holistic learning.

NIRF India ranking was announced on August 12 in 2024, while in 2023, it was announced on June 5. NIRF rankings were released on July 15, September 9 and June 11, in 2022, 2021 and 2020 respectively