NIPCCD Renamed As Savitribai Phule National Institute Of Women And Child Development

New Delhi: The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) has officially been renamed as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development, reflecting its evolving role and greater focus on region-specific, mission-driven support for the development of women and children across India.

The NIPCCD, now renamed as Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development has its headquarters in New Delhi and presently has regional centres in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore and Mohali. It serves as the apex body for training, research, documentation, and capacity building in the field of Women and Child Development.

The Institute plays a pivotal role in strengthening implementation mechanisms under various flagship schemes through its online and physical training programmes.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi said, "The renaming of NIPCCD as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development is a tribute to the legacy of one of India’s foremost social reformers and a reaffirmation of our commitment to women and child-centric development."

Underlining the importance of setting up new regional centres, she said that the inauguration of the new regional centre in Ranchi would mark a significant step towards decentralised, region-specific capacity building in the eastern region. The new regional centre in Ranchi is scheduled to be inaugurated on July 4.

"This Centre will not only empower our frontline functionaries with better access to training and support, but also strengthen our flagship missions at the grassroots level. We are ensuring that no woman or child is left behind in our journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, " the Union Minister said.

She added that the new regional centre in Ranchi will not only bring training services closer to the field functionaries but also enable the identification of local issues, customised interventions, and better resource utilization for women’s empowerment and child welfare in the eastern region.

"It will also support research, counselling, and extension activities related to child development, mental health, and adolescent well-being. This step is a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring last-mile delivery of services, region-specific capacity building, and the creation of an inclusive, empowered, and healthier India," the Minister added.