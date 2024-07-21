ETV Bharat / bharat

Nipah Outbreak: 7 Test Negative In Malappuram, Kerala Govt Govt Steps Up Measures

Malappuram (Kerala): In Malappuram, samples of seven people suspected of having Nipah and under observation at the hospital were found to be negative. This was informed by Kerala's Health Minister Veena George. The samples have been sent to the Pune Institute of Virology for further testing.

The parents and close relatives of the child, who died of Nipah have no symptoms. There are currently 330 people on the child's contact list. Of these, 101 are in the high-risk category and 68 are healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the Centre has directed Kerala to take urgent public health measures to control the disease. A Central team will be deployed to assist the state. This team will help with inspection, contact list preparation and other tasks. The Union Ministry of Health has directed the immediate ascertainment of active cases in the family and neighbourhood of the child, who had confirmed Nipah and subsequently died, as well as in areas with similar topography to the place where Nipah was found. It has been suggested to trace the people, who came in contact with the patient in the last 12 days and implement strict quarantine for them and isolation of suspects.