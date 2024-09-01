Nine Women, Nine Stories: Meet the Female Powerhouses Who Are Shaping J&K Poll Battle Phase 1

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections approaches on September 18, nine women candidates, each with distinct backgrounds and compelling stories, are stepping into the spotlight. These women, ranging from political veterans to newcomers, represent a significant push towards gender diversity in a traditionally male-dominated arena.

Daisy Raina, a 56-year-old candidate from Rajpora in Pulwama district, is running under the banner of the Republic Party of India (RPI). With a graduation degree from Government Women College, Anantnag, Raina stands out as the wealthiest among her peers. Her financial disclosures reveal residential properties worth a staggering Rs 2.3 crore, alongside gold jewelry valued at Rs 1 crore. Her financial security is further bolstered by her spouse's assets, which include a car worth Rs 5 lakh. Despite her wealth, Raina is known for her humble approach to politics, focusing on grassroots development and women’s empowerment in her constituency. Raina has built a strong reputation as a community leader with a deep understanding of local issues.

Gulshan Akhtar, 60, an Independent candidate from Anantnag West, presents a stark contrast. A retired government teacher, who holds postgraduate degrees in Economics and English, as well as a BEd, has declared only Rs 3 lakh in bank deposits and no other significant assets. Her entry into the political arena is driven by a commitment to social justice and a desire to represent her constituency without the influence of party politics. Akhtar’s campaign resonates with voters seeking an independent voice in the Assembly, one that is not tied to the political elite. She had unsuccessfully contested recently held Lok Sabha Elections too.

Iltija Mufti, 37, running for the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Srigufara-Bijbehra, brings an international perspective to her campaign. With a Master’s degree in International Relations from Warwick University, London, she combines global insights with a deep understanding of local dynamics. As the daughter of former Chief Minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija’s candidacy is both a continuation of her family’s political legacy and a fresh approach to governance. Her assets include Rs 3 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh in gold jewelry, reflecting her secure financial standing. Known for her outspoken nature, Iltija is positioning herself as a modern, progressive voice in J&K politics. Her debut in the political arena is being watched.

Afroza Bano, also 37, an Independent candidate from Kulgam, is a former Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson with a strong connection to grassroots politics. With a matriculate education, Bano has gained respect in her community for her hands-on approach to problem-solving and her dedication to local development. Her financial assets are modest, including Rs 50,000 in cash, Rs 1 lakh in gold jewelry and a car worth Rs 6 lakh. Afroza's campaign focuses on continuing her work as a BDC chairperson, emphasizing development, healthcare, and education in her constituency. Her husband, Riyaz Ahmad Shah, supports her with his inherited family assets.

Sakeena Masood Itoo, 52, a seasoned politician and a candidate from DH Pora for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), carries the weight of a significant political legacy. The daughter of the late Wali Mohammad Itoo, a former NC leader and speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sakeena dropped out of medical college after her father's assassination in 1994 to enter politics. She has served as an MLA, MLC, and minister, earning a reputation as a resilient and dedicated leader. Her assets include Rs 1.2 crore in immovable property, Rs 54 lakh in gold, and over Rs 40 lakh in bank deposits. Sakeena’s campaign is rooted in continuing her father’s legacy while addressing contemporary issues like youth unemployment and infrastructure development in DH Pora.

Meenakshi Bhagat, at 25, the youngest candidate, represents the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Bhaderwah. A BTech graduate from NIT Srinagar, Bhagat is entering the political arena with a focus on innovation and technology-driven development. Despite her limited financial resources, with just Rs 6,000 in cash, Rs 1.3 lakh in deposits, and Rs 90,000 in investments, Bhagat is determined to bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the table. Her candidacy is seen as a breath of fresh air, representing the aspirations of the younger generation in Bhaderwah. She aims to leverage her technical background to address issues such as unemployment and infrastructure in her constituency.

Meenakshi Kalra, 43, an Independent candidate from Doda West, is an educator with a Master’s degree in Education from Jammu University. Her financial situation is challenging, with Rs 50,000 in cash, Rs 2,000 in deposits, and a personal loan of Rs 70,000. Despite these hurdles, Kalra is driven by a passion for improving education and social welfare in her constituency. She owns a Tata car and four tolas of gold, modest assets that underscore her focus on practical, community-based solutions rather than personal wealth. Kalra's campaign emphasizes educational reforms, women’s empowerment, and rural development, aiming to uplift the underrepresented sections of society.

Pooja Thakur, 40, representing the National Conference in Paddar-Nagseni, balances her political ambition with a strong educational background. With a Master’s degree in Political Science and a BEd from Jammu University, Thakur brings both academic and practical knowledge to her campaign. Her assets include Rs 50,000 in cash, Rs 6.17 lakh in deposits, and gold valued at Rs 20.10 lakh. Thakur is known for her work in promoting women’s rights and her efforts to increase political participation among youth. Her campaign is focused on addressing local issues such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, making her a strong contender in Paddar-Nagseni.

Shagun Parihar, 29, a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Kishtwar, brings a tragic family history to her political career. Her father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar, both associated with the BJP, were assassinated in 2018, a loss that has deeply influenced her political journey. Parihar holds an MTech from IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, and her financial disclosures include Rs 18,000 in cash, Rs 2.22 lakh in deposits, and Rs 90 lakh in immovable assets. Shagun is determined to continue her family’s legacy while bringing a youthful, energetic approach to her campaign. Her platform focuses on security and development.

Leading the charge in female representation, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) has put forward two formidable women candidates for the first phase of the Assembly elections, set to break a decade-long electoral silence. Meanwhile, the BJP, PDP, and BSP have each backed one woman contender, with the remaining four running as independents. Among them, BSP's Meenakshi Bhagat stands out as the youngest, while Independent candidate Gulshan Akhtar claims the title of the oldest woman in the race.