Nine-Month-Old Girl Bites Poisonous Snake In Chhattisgarh, Kills It

Baster: In an unusual and baffling incident, a nine-month-old baby girl bit a venomous krait snake in Koyenar village of Chhattisgarh, resulting in the reptile's death.

Manvi, daughter of Pappu Kashyap, was playing inside her mud house when she spotted the shiny black creature behind the door. She grabbed it and bit it, probably thinking it was a toy. The snake died, while the child survived and is back home from the hospital.

According to the family, Manvi’s mother, Deepika, was resting inside the house, as she was unwell, while the rest of the family had gone to the fields when the kid had this rare encounter.

“When her mother woke up, she was shocked to see the lifeless snake in her daughter’s hands. Panicked, she called the other members, and they rushed Manvi to the hospital in Dimrapal,” they said.

Dr Mandavi, the paediatrician, said that the hospital examined the girl thoroughly and found her in normal condition.