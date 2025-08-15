Nine-Month-Old Girl Bites Poisonous Snake In Chhattisgarh, Kills It

Baster: In an unusual and baffling incident, a nine-month-old baby girl bit a venomous krait snake in Koyenar village of Chhattisgarh, resulting in the reptile's death.
Manvi, daughter of Pappu Kashyap, was playing inside her mud house when she spotted the shiny black creature behind the door. She grabbed it and bit it, probably thinking it was a toy. The snake died, while the child survived and is back home from the hospital.
According to the family, Manvi’s mother, Deepika, was resting inside the house, as she was unwell, while the rest of the family had gone to the fields when the kid had this rare encounter.
“When her mother woke up, she was shocked to see the lifeless snake in her daughter’s hands. Panicked, she called the other members, and they rushed Manvi to the hospital in Dimrapal,” they said.
Dr Mandavi, the paediatrician, said that the hospital examined the girl thoroughly and found her in normal condition.
“We still gave her medicine to ensure that the snake venom was not left inside her. After 24 hours of monitoring, it seemed that the girl was out of danger. Then she was discharged,” he reported.
This scenario stunned Dr Mandavi and other doctors at the hospital.
Another expert, Dr John Masih, said the krait is very poisonous. “It is neuroparalytic. This is the first time that a girl has bitten a snake,” he said.
Dr Masih still issued caution for locals about the dangers of snakes. “One should not sleep on the ground… One should always walk with a stick,” he said.
