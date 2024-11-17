ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Kashmiris Held In Joint Maharashtra Police-Military Op; Rifles, Fake Licences Seized

Mumbai: Nine Kashmiris were arrested in a joint operation of Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) police in Maharashtra and Military Intelligence, Sothern Command and nine rifles as well as 58 live cartridges were allegedly seized from them, an official said on Sunday.

The probe began after reliable information was received about some persons hailing from Jammu and Kashmir taking up jobs as security guards in cities in Maharashtra and carrying weapons with fake licences, the official said.

As part of the investigation, letters were sent to authorities in J-K to check the authenticity of these weapon licences and raids were carried out after confirmation was received about these not being genuine, he added.

Raids led to nine persons being arrested in Ahilyanagar with nine 12-bore rifles and 58 bullets, the official said. They hail from Rajouri in Jammu.