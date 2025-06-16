ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Dead in UP Due To Lightning, Electric Shock, And Heat Stroke Amid Bad Weather

At least nine people, including five children, died in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning, electric shock, and heat stroke during storms, rain, and extreme weather.

Lightning and severe weather claimed multiple lives across Uttar Pradesh, including five children. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 12:02 AM IST

Bijnor/Jaunpur/Bareilly/Unnao: At least nine people, including five children, lost their lives due to lightning strikes during thunderstorms and rain in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Other casualties were reported due to electric shock and heat stroke.

In Bijnor, two people, a farmer and a woman, died after being struck by lightning. Ramanand Kashyap, a resident of Nangli Jaju village in Noorpur, was ploughing his field with oxen when he was hit by lightning and died on the spot. In another incident in Mukurpur village of Seohara, Savita, who had gone to collect fodder, also died after being struck by lightning.

In Jaunpur, five people died due to lightning in different villages. In Hanusahi Kashidaspur village of Dobhi block, four children-- Ansh Yadav (12), Ashu Yadav (14), Ayush Yadav, and Brijesh Rajbhar-- died while picking mangoes during a storm. Two of the victims, Ansh and Ashu, were brothers. A fifth victim, Anamika (14), who had come to Khajuran village for a wedding, died while picking mangoes with her cousin Ankita (16), who suffered injuries.

In Bareilly, two men lost their lives. Fardeen Ansari (16) died after being struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree. Mangali (52), a brick kiln worker in Mirganj, also died after lightning struck him while he was working during heavy rainfall.

In Unnao, a couple, Ramnaresh (46) and his wife Kirti (44), died of electric shock while cleaning their house. They were electrocuted after switching on a fan suspected of having faulty wiring. In another incident in the district, a labourer, Gurudayal (55), died of suspected heat stroke while searching for work. He was found unconscious near Gharenda village and could not be revived.

Authorities have visited the accident sites, and compensation will be provided to families after post-mortem reports and official procedures.

