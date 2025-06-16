ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Dead in UP Due To Lightning, Electric Shock, And Heat Stroke Amid Bad Weather

Bijnor/Jaunpur/Bareilly/Unnao: At least nine people, including five children, lost their lives due to lightning strikes during thunderstorms and rain in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Other casualties were reported due to electric shock and heat stroke.

In Bijnor, two people, a farmer and a woman, died after being struck by lightning. Ramanand Kashyap, a resident of Nangli Jaju village in Noorpur, was ploughing his field with oxen when he was hit by lightning and died on the spot. In another incident in Mukurpur village of Seohara, Savita, who had gone to collect fodder, also died after being struck by lightning.

In Jaunpur, five people died due to lightning in different villages. In Hanusahi Kashidaspur village of Dobhi block, four children-- Ansh Yadav (12), Ashu Yadav (14), Ayush Yadav, and Brijesh Rajbhar-- died while picking mangoes during a storm. Two of the victims, Ansh and Ashu, were brothers. A fifth victim, Anamika (14), who had come to Khajuran village for a wedding, died while picking mangoes with her cousin Ankita (16), who suffered injuries.

In Bareilly, two men lost their lives. Fardeen Ansari (16) died after being struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree. Mangali (52), a brick kiln worker in Mirganj, also died after lightning struck him while he was working during heavy rainfall.