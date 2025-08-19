Nimisha Priya: Claims Made On Social Media On Monetary Contributions Being Sought Fake, Says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday trashed as "fake" claims being made on social media seeking 'monetary contributions' into a government-designated bank account, in the case related to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. The X handle of the ministry's fact-check team -- MEA FactCheck -- also posted a screenshot of a post made by an X user in which such claims have been made.

The post by the user, dated August 19, also carries a poster with a slogan 'Save Nimisha Priya' and some 'bank transaction' details. "We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim," the MEA FactCheck posted.

India said on August 1 that it continues to render all possible assistance in the case of Nimisha Priya. The MEA said it is also in touch with some friendly governments as part of efforts to reach a solution in the case. The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017.

The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following the intervention of Indian officials. She is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.