Nimisha Priya Case: No Negotiations Held with Samuel Jerome, Claims Talal Mahdi's Family

Ernakulam: In a major development in the Nimisha Priya case, the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen Talal Abdul Mahadi claimed that no negotiations were held with Samuel Jerome.
Abdul Fattah Mahdi, brother of the victim, issued a statement on social media asserting that no communication or discussions had taken place with Samuel Jerome. He accused Jerome of using his family name to raise funds for the case. He alleged that Jerome embezzled $40,000 under the pretext of negotiations and more recently demanded another $20,000.
"We have not seen him, contacted him, or even exchanged a single message, challenging Jerome to present proof of any such interaction," Fattah Mahdi said. He also alleged that Jerome visited him in Sanaa after the president approved Nimisha Priya's execution and congratulated him.
Meanwhile, legal advisor to the Action Council, Advocate K Subhash Chandran responded with an apology on behalf of Nimisha's family. He said, "We fully respect the emotions of Talal's family and unconditionally apologise for our sister Nimisha's wrongdoing."
According to Subhash Chandran, Jerome's non-cooperation began when the committee sought accountability for the Rs 38 lakh collected towards Nimisha Priya's release efforts.
Following the intervention of Kanthapuram AP Abubakar Musliyar, discussions took place in Yemen. These talks, led by respected Yemeni scholars, tribal leaders, and representatives of the judiciary. After the talks, Nimisha's scheduled execution on July 16 was postponed.
The Supreme Court has permitted the Action Council to approach the Centre seeking permission for a delegation to travel to Yemen to further negotiate Nimisha Priya's release.
The case, dating back to 2017, involves the alleged murder of Talal Abdul Mahdi by Nimisha, a nurse from Kollengode, Palakkad in Kerala.
