Nimisha Priya Case: Death Sentence Of Indian Nurse Cancelled In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti's Office

New Delhi: The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, an Indian national imprisoned in Yemen was overturned on Tuesday, claimed Indian Grand Mufti's office, as reported by ANI.

Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram A P Abubakker Muslaiyar’s office said that a high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to "completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier".

"The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier," the statement read.

Priya, 37, was scheduled to be executed on July 16, after she was convicted of killing a Yemeni national in June 2018, a decision that was upheld by the country's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. However, her execution was postponed, following "concerted efforts" by Indian Grand Mufti and the Government of India.

Earlier on July 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it was actively working to support Nimisha Priya and was extending all possible assistance in the case. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing, stated that the MEA had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process in Yemen. This includes exploring options for clemency or pardon under Sharia law.

Nimisha Priya is a trained nurse and has worked in private hospitals in Yemen for a few years. Her husband and minor daughter returned to India in 2014 because of financial reasons, and in that same year, Yemen was gripped by civil war, and they could not go back as the country stopped issuing new visas.

Later in 2015, Nimisha joined hands with a Yemeni citizen, Talal Abdo Mahdi, to set up her clinic in Sanaa.

As per Yemeni laws, foreigners are not allowed to run businesses independently, so Priya’s association with Mahdi became a legal necessity. However, the partnership turned abusive over time.

Mahdi allegedly misused a wedding photograph taken during a trip to India to falsely claim marriage with Priya, following which he took control of the clinic and began siphoning off her income.

According to her family, Mahdi also subjected her to months of physical abuse, drug-induced assaults, and withheld her passport, effectively trapping her in the country. In desperation, Priya is believed to have attempted to retrieve her passport by sedating Mahdi. But when a higher dose of the sedative was used, Mahdi died from an overdose. The incident led to Priya’s arrest and her subsequent conviction for murder.