Delhi Zoo Proposes To Launch Night Safari; Darkness On Tourists' Side, Dim Light In Animal Enclosures

New Delhi: A new proposal is in the pipeline to provide a modern and international level experience to visitors at Delhi Zoo. A night safari facility will be introduced as a part of the zoo's modernization plan. First, a feasibility study will be done for this, and later, the facility of night tours will start.

Every year, several lakhs of tourists including a large number of school children, environment lovers and foreign tourists, visit Delhi Zoo. If such a plan on night safari is implemented in the future, it will provide a unique experience to the tourists. Under this, tourists will be able to see the night activities of animals closely. This will not only increase the number of tourists, but will also give a new dimension to environmental education.

What is the complete proposal?

With these night tour facilities, visitors will be able to see lions, leopards, tigers and other nocturnal animals even at night.

The aim of this scheme is to make the tourists experience the night behaviour of the animals through safari vehicles in dim light.

There will be darkness on the tourists side. There will be dim lights in the animal enclosures so that tourists can observe the activities of the animals.

Night tour will be for just one hour.

Officials of the National Zoological Park said that at present, night tour facility is available inside the zoo in Kathmandu, Nepal. On the same lines, there is a proposal to start night tour facility in Delhi Zoo as well. Bookings are given for 50 to 100 people in the night tour.

What will be the timing of the night tour?

The night tour is from 8 to 9 pm in summer and from 7 to 8 pm in winter. The night tour does not run for the entire night.

Which animals can be seen in the night tour?

It showcases nocturnal animals like lions, leopards, tigers, hyenas, palm civets, owls etc. The ticket for a night tour is more expensive than the day ticket.

Possibilities and challenges of the scheme

Schemes like night safari are very sensitive because it can affect the sleep, behaviour and environmental balance of wildlife. Therefore, it will require strict guidelines, expert advice, environmental studies and pilot projects. However, it has already been said that in this tour, only animals and birds that are awake at night will be shown to the tourists.

Director of National Zoological Park, Dr. Sanjit Kumar said that this plan of night safari in Delhi Zoo is still under consideration. Any work on this will be done only after the feasibility study. This proposal can be a part of the third phase, in which steps will be taken keeping in mind the night safari guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2025.

