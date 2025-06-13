Nigerian Woman Arrested With MDMA Worth Rs 10 Crore In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A foreign national was arrested in connection with a case of drug peddling here, and over 5.3 kg of banned MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore was seized from her, police said on Friday. The woman, said to be a Nigerian, was held following a tip-off on June 10 by the Central Crime Branch's anti-narcotics wing that she was trying to sell drugs in Tarahunase village near Rajanukunte, they said.

During interrogation, she told police that she came to New Delhi on October 4, 2021, on a student visa to study at a college in Telangana state. But when verified, it was revealed that she was not enrolled in that particular college, a senior police officer said.

"The woman claimed that she was unable to earn enough to lead a lavish life and so got involved in drug peddling, along with her friend. She used to hide these MDMA crystals in new dress piece materials, transported them from Delhi to Bengaluru by bus and supplied them to local drug peddlers in Bengaluru," he said.

A case has been registered at Chikkajala Police Station in this regard, and the search for the arrested person's absconding friend is ongoing, police said.

Speaking about the case, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that the MDMA drug worth Rs 10 crore in the international market was seized from a foreign national, who has been arrested in the drug peddling case.

"As per our initial information, she landed in Delhi a few years ago, and in this particular case, she has come down to Bengaluru with this drug consignment. Now question arises how, from such a far away place and in such a huge quantity, it has come," he told reporters here.

He also announced that on June 26, the Bengaluru City Police will also organise a huge rally on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking. Seminars and workshops will also be conducted as part of this to create awareness about drug abuse.

