Nigerian Scientist Prof Ademola Adenle Receives First MS Swaminathan Award For Food And Peace

New Delhi: Professor Ademola A Adenle from Nigeria was on Thursday honoured with the MS Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace, instituted by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). The Nigerian scientist received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural event of the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at ICAR PUSA here.
The award, named after 'Father of India's Green Revolution' Dr Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, honours Prof Adenle's work in promoting sustainable agriculture, supporting small farmers and helping communities adapt to climate change. Prof Adenle has focused on fair access to technology and improving food systems in developing countries.
The MS Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace honours Professor Swaminathan's legacy by recognising individuals for their outstanding contribution to enhancing food security and promoting peace, and inspire efforts towards a just and sustainable world.
Prof Adenle received a USD 25000 monetary award and a medal from PM Narendra Modi today.
Currently a Guest Professor of Sustainability Science and Innovation Policy at the Technical University of Denmark, Prof Adenle holds degrees from the University of Lagos, University of Sussex, University of Nottingham and University of Oxford. He is the first Black person to win the best presentation award for doctoral research at the British Toxicology Society and received a standing ovation for his master's work at Oxford.
With over 25 years of international experience in teaching, research and stakeholder engagement, his work spans sustainable agriculture, food security, climate change, renewable energy and more. He has taught in the UK, Japan, Germany and Nigeria. At the United Nations University in Japan, he led major projects, including Africa's largest GM agriculture study and Nigeria's first National Agricultural Soil Management Policy.
Prof Adenle has authored over 70 publications and led global book projects published by Cambridge and Oxford University Press. He is also a Next Einstein Fellow, a 2023 Rockefeller Food System finalist and winner of the 2022 Sustainability Carbon Neutrality Award.
On the eve of the centenary event, PMO mentioned that this international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions to improving food security and advancing climate justice, equity and peace for vulnerable and marginalised through scientific research, policy development, grassroots engagement or local capacity building.
During the conference today, PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and a centenary memorial stamp in honour of Professor Dr MS Swaminathan, celebrating his invaluable contributions to agriculture and food security.
