Nigerian Scientist Prof Ademola Adenle Receives First MS Swaminathan Award For Food And Peace

New Delhi: Professor Ademola A Adenle from Nigeria was on Thursday honoured with the MS Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace, instituted by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). The Nigerian scientist received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural event of the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at ICAR PUSA here.

The award, named after 'Father of India's Green Revolution' Dr Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, honours Prof Adenle's work in promoting sustainable agriculture, supporting small farmers and helping communities adapt to climate change. Prof Adenle has focused on fair access to technology and improving food systems in developing countries.

The MS Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace honours Professor Swaminathan's legacy by recognising individuals for their outstanding contribution to enhancing food security and promoting peace, and inspire efforts towards a just and sustainable world.

Prof Adenle received a USD 25000 monetary award and a medal from PM Narendra Modi today.

Currently a Guest Professor of Sustainability Science and Innovation Policy at the Technical University of Denmark, Prof Adenle holds degrees from the University of Lagos, University of Sussex, University of Nottingham and University of Oxford. He is the first Black person to win the best presentation award for doctoral research at the British Toxicology Society and received a standing ovation for his master's work at Oxford.