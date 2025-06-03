Nigerian Drug Syndicate Busted in India: Emmanuel arrested in Hyderabad; Kingpin absconding

Hyderabad: The Telengana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) officials nabbed Emmanuel Bediako alias Maxwell (34) on Monday and seized 150 grams of cocaine, 1,100 ecstasy pills, and two mobile phones all worth approximately ₹1.25 crore.
TGNAB officials said that acting on a tip, Emmanuel was caught when he arrived in Sainikpuri to deliver drugs. The operation was led by TGNAB DSP K. Madhu Mohan Reddy, along with Inspectors D. Santosh Kumar, G. Gopi, SS Venkatesh, and Sheikh Buran.
The main masterminds Romeo and another associate named Sunny are absconding.
Emmanuel, who hails from a poor Nigerian family with four brothers and four sisters, dropped out of school following his father’s death and worked as a security guard.
During this time, he discovered that his younger brother Onyesi Romanus Ikechukwu alias Romeo was running a drug network in India and making good money. Impressed by his lifestyle and the expensive gifts Romeo brought back from India, Emmanuel agreed to work for him in Goa.
A Life of Aliases and Drug Deals
Emmanuel first entered in India in November 2013 under the name Omaisi Esomchi Kenneth on a medical visa.
He moved to Goa taking the name Maxwell and began establishing contacts with drug buyers. From 2013 to July 2022, Emmanuel aka Maxwell sold drugs worth ₹2 crore, earning a commission of ₹40 lakh.
He went back to Nigeria briefly in 2021 to re-enter India in 2023 this time under the name the name Ezuruike Chirotam Valentin. He revived his drug trade in Goa with brother’s support and reportedly sold drugs worth ₹1 crore, earning ₹20 lakh as commission.
His third entry into India could be traced to January 25, 2025, under the alias Emmanuel Bediako on a Ghanaian passport via Delhi.
During his recent stint, he dealt in pure cocaine, MDMA (sold at ₹25,000 per gram) and ecstasy pills (₹6,000 each), targeting high-profile clients. He lived lavishly in a rented villa in Goa.
Money Trail & Hawala Network
Emmanuel was earlier arrested in a money laundering case between 2024–25. Investigations revealed that out of the ₹1.17 crore he received as commission, ₹56 lakh was laundered through 150 bank accounts in Nigeria. The accounts were in the names of his wife, brother, and father-in-law, facilitated by hawala operators in India.
Synchronized Drug Syndicate
The brothers, Romeo and Emmanuel, operated in tandem while one stayed in India, the other remained in Nigeria. Both used the same phone number and catered to the same drug buyers. Their modus operandi included:
* Coordinated deliveries across countries
* Seamless handover of contacts and territories
* Smuggling profits diverted abroad using hawala channels
* Arrest and Seizure in Hyderabad
Reminder: Follow Rules While Renting to Foreigners
TGNAB has reiterated that house, hotel, and guesthouse owners must comply with regulations when leasing properties to foreigners. Under Section 7 of the Foreigners Act, owners are required to submit a C-Form to the local police station.
This advisory is especially relevant for localities with a high number of foreign nationals, including: Paramount Colony, Brindavan Colony, Sainikpuri, Sun City, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills, Langar House, Banjara Hills. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious narcotics activity to the toll-free number 1908 or via WhatsApp at 87126 71111.