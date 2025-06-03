ETV Bharat / bharat

Nigerian Drug Syndicate Busted in India: Emmanuel arrested in Hyderabad; Kingpin absconding

Hyderabad: The Telengana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) officials nabbed Emmanuel Bediako alias Maxwell (34) on Monday and seized 150 grams of cocaine, 1,100 ecstasy pills, and two mobile phones all worth approximately ₹1.25 crore.

TGNAB officials said that acting on a tip, Emmanuel was caught when he arrived in Sainikpuri to deliver drugs. The operation was led by TGNAB DSP K. Madhu Mohan Reddy, along with Inspectors D. Santosh Kumar, G. Gopi, SS Venkatesh, and Sheikh Buran.

The main masterminds Romeo and another associate named Sunny are absconding.

Emmanuel, who hails from a poor Nigerian family with four brothers and four sisters, dropped out of school following his father’s death and worked as a security guard.

During this time, he discovered that his younger brother Onyesi Romanus Ikechukwu alias Romeo was running a drug network in India and making good money. Impressed by his lifestyle and the expensive gifts Romeo brought back from India, Emmanuel agreed to work for him in Goa.

A Life of Aliases and Drug Deals

Emmanuel first entered in India in November 2013 under the name Omaisi Esomchi Kenneth on a medical visa.

He moved to Goa taking the name Maxwell and began establishing contacts with drug buyers. From 2013 to July 2022, Emmanuel aka Maxwell sold drugs worth ₹2 crore, earning a commission of ₹40 lakh.

He went back to Nigeria briefly in 2021 to re-enter India in 2023 this time under the name the name Ezuruike Chirotam Valentin. He revived his drug trade in Goa with brother’s support and reportedly sold drugs worth ₹1 crore, earning ₹20 lakh as commission.

His third entry into India could be traced to January 25, 2025, under the alias Emmanuel Bediako on a Ghanaian passport via Delhi.

During his recent stint, he dealt in pure cocaine, MDMA (sold at ₹25,000 per gram) and ecstasy pills (₹6,000 each), targeting high-profile clients. He lived lavishly in a rented villa in Goa.