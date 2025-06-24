Nigerian Among Two Arrested In Hyderabad After TGANB Busts International Drug Racket

Hyderabad: Busting an international drug racket operating between Hyderabad and Goa with links abroad, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), along with Narsingi Police, arrested two people, including a Nigerian national, on Sunday. They seized 107 grams of cocaine worth Rs 30 lakh, 25 grams of ecstasy tablets, and six mobile phones, Rajendranagar DCP Chintamaneni Srinivas said on Monday.

Nigerian Syndicate Connect

Police said a Nigerian national, Max alias Princewell alias Gabriel, is the mastermind behind the syndicate. He is known to sneak drugs into India from abroad and hand them over to fellow Nigerians and Africans who arrived in the country in search of livelihood opportunities. In 2022, Max sent another Nigerian, Chukwumeka Wisdom Onyeka alias Major Cartel (22), to India on a student visa to set up a drug operation base in Goa.

Later that year, another Nigerian, Victor, came to India after learning about the growing demand for narcotics in Hyderabad. The Cyberabad Police arrested him with 303 grams of cocaine, and his passport was subsequently revoked. However, even after being released from jail, Victor continued to maintain links with drug peddlers and abusers in the city.

Link with Real Estate, Car Dealer

Victor fell into the Rayadurgam Police net again in May 2023. This time, his links to a local real estate businessman and car dealer came to light. Bommadevara Veeraraju (32), the businessman from Manikonda, was allegedly involved in drug distribution aided by his associate, Gopisetty Rajesh (40), also from Manikonda.

According to police, Rajesh reportedly sold 15 grams of cocaine to one Phaniraj in Mangalagiri on May 31. TGANB teams, who had been keeping a tab on the movements of the gang, caught Victor red-handed in Manikonda while handing over drugs to Rajesh and Veeraraju.

More Names Emerge

The interrogation led to several other names cropping up, including Phaniraj, Pavitra Reddy, Satish, Sadashiva, Sudheer, and Bhanu, suspected of purchasing drugs from the gang. Special teams have launched a search operation to trace their whereabouts, and their mobile phones are currently under forensic analysis.