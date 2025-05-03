NIA Will Submit Report On Pahalgam Terror Attack To MHA 'Very Soon'

Srinagar: "Very soon", the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is preparing to submit its preliminary report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the dastardly terrorist attack in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The attack, which targeted tourists at one of South Kashmir's most scenic destinations, has been traced to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), with operational support from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistan military, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Compiled under the direct supervision of NIA director general Sadanand Date, the report draws on a growing body of evidence — including the testimonies of nearly 150 witnesses, a 3D recreation of the crime scene and ballistics analysis of spent cartridges collected at the site.

"This was a meticulously planned strike involving cross-border coordination. Weapons had been pre-positioned in Betab Valley and overground workers in the area provided logistical support to the attackers, including surveillance and shelter," a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the attackers maintained active communication with their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) throughout the operation and are believed to still be active in parts of South Kashmir. The NIA has compiled a list of suspected overground workers and is preparing "targeted legal and administrative action to dismantle their network.

Date personally visited the attack site this week to assess the situation and was briefed on the progress of the ongoing investigation. Multiple NIA teams, backed by forensic experts, continue to comb the site for evidence and question witnesses.

An NIA team led by an inspector general remains stationed in Pahalgam to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The investigation is being closely monitored by a deputy inspector general and a superintendent of police. To piece together the entire sequence of events, the agency had also dispatched additional teams across the country to collect statements of survivors. Among those questioned are several pony handlers who were at the scene at the time of the attack, along with a photographer considered a key eyewitness.

The J&K Police have released the sketches of three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals — Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai, and Hashim Musa, alias Suleman — and a local militant, Adil Hussain Thokar from Anantnag, believed to be involved in the assault. The trio are affiliated with LeT.

"Over 2,000 people have been detained across the Kashmir Valley for questioning in connection with the attack," officials said. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on the terrorists.