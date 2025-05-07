NIA Urges People To Share Info On Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Hours after the Indian armed forces conducted 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) appealed to people to share information, photographs or videos relating to the incident.

The anti-terror agency, which is extensively investigating into the attack, is keen to examine all information, photographs and videos to search for any possible clues about the assailants and their modus operandi.

"Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA to unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir," the agency stated.

A senior NIA official told ETV Bharat that the agency is presently compiling the documentary evidence of the attack.

"We have already taken possession of a sizeable number of photographs and videos showing various aspects of the attack and are examining the same. We have now decided to scale up efforts even more intensely to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in the investigations into the horrendous crime against humanity," the official said.

In an appeal issued today via its official website and social media handles, NIA has urged all such people to contact the agency on 9654958816 or 01124368800 and share whatever information they have. "A senior NIA official will then connect with the caller and arrange for relevant information/photos/videos to be shared with the agency," the agency stated.

According to NIA officials, several photographs and videos are found to be in circulation on various social media platforms after the terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists and left several injured on April 22. The agency plans to go through these, along with any other information that might be in possession of those who were in the area on or before the fateful day.

Ever since NIA took up the investigations, teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence and have also been questioning the witnesses of the horrendous crime.

"Our teams are still present in Pahalgam. They are presently questioning the people who have either seen or videographed or photographed the terror attack," the official said.