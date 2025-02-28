ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Top Leader Of Naxal Frontal Organisation

NIA said in a statement that the arrested Raghu Midiyami's outfit has been engaged in collection, storage and disbursal of funds for CPI (Maoist).

Representational
Representational (File photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

New Delhi: A top leader of a frontal organisation linked to the banned CPI(Maoist) has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Raghu Midiyami, a leader of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), was taken into custody by the NIA on Thursday in connection with its probe into the Chhattisgarh terror funding case.

MBM is also banned by the Chhattisgarh government.

"The outfit has been engaged in collection, storage and disbursal of funds for CPI (Maoist) to further their anti-India agenda. NIA probes revealed that Raghu Midiyami was the nodal person for the distribution of the funds at the local level for staging and sustaining CPI(Maoist)-led protests," said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Subsequent investigations revealed Midiyami to be a leader of MBM, it said.

The Chhattisgarh Police in November 2023 arrested two accused in the case that was taken over by NIA in February last year.

Police had recovered Rs 6 lakh cash from the arrested duo who were members/ over-ground workers of MBM, the statement said.

New Delhi: A top leader of a frontal organisation linked to the banned CPI(Maoist) has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Raghu Midiyami, a leader of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), was taken into custody by the NIA on Thursday in connection with its probe into the Chhattisgarh terror funding case.

MBM is also banned by the Chhattisgarh government.

"The outfit has been engaged in collection, storage and disbursal of funds for CPI (Maoist) to further their anti-India agenda. NIA probes revealed that Raghu Midiyami was the nodal person for the distribution of the funds at the local level for staging and sustaining CPI(Maoist)-led protests," said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Subsequent investigations revealed Midiyami to be a leader of MBM, it said.

The Chhattisgarh Police in November 2023 arrested two accused in the case that was taken over by NIA in February last year.

Police had recovered Rs 6 lakh cash from the arrested duo who were members/ over-ground workers of MBM, the statement said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIANAXALFUNDING NAXALSRAGHU MIDIYAMINIA NAXAL FUNDING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.